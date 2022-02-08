Nancy Burch’s first grade class at Copper View Elementary School believes in the power of doing something kind for others.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, a little extra kindness for veterans can go a long way.
For 10 years, Burch and her first-graders have carried on a tri-annual tradition of sending personalized cards to veterans through the Volunteer Department at the Tucson Veterans Administration Hospital.
“We’ve been doing it every year that Copper View has been open,” Burch said. “We send cards three times a year: Veterans Day, Christmas and Valentine's Day. Sometimes parents donate cards and sometimes I buy them and we’ve also done some that I copy on the copy machine.”
The community service project provides joy to veterans and teaches students about people’s circumstances and why it helps to be kind.
“We talked about why people would be there and why we are doing this,” she said. “They understand that people who are there at the hospital for appointments are probably there for a reason that is not very pleasant. We are doing it to help people feel good.”
Student Jiordana Rexach said, “We are sending these cards to the hospital for people who have gotten hurt in the wars.”
Burch said they are finishing up Valentine’s cards, each with a message from a student thanking them for their service with a drawing.
“I'd like to get them there by Valentine’s Day but we will see,” she said. “We are a little slow getting started because it does take a lot of time. This time we are gluing messages that say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ so there’s an added step in there.”
The last time they sent cards — during Christmas — they made 505 to be given to people at the VA hospital. She includes return address labels on the cards so veterans can write back if they want.
Typically, they get one or two answers, and Burch said it’s an exciting moment for students who are interested in who received their card and what it did for them.
Burch said the kids get a lot of enjoyment from the project, both the feeling of helping someone and a chance to create art.
“I think they enjoy being able to do something for someone else,” she said. “We talked about what a service project is and they feel good about being able to do something, do their little part. In our counseling lessons in school we talk about being kind and this really ties into that.”
Student George Mouradian enjoyed participating in a kind act.
“It's for the VA hospital to help the people that don't really feel good,” he said.
For some students, it was all about bringing some Valentine cheer to people who need it.
“The veterans miss Valentine's Day in the hospital,” student Isabel Martin said.