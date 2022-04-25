Multiple debris pile fires that broke out near the pecan groves in Sahuarita Sunday evening and burned three acres of land have been contained.
Around 9 p.m. on April 24, the Sahuarita Police Department issued a Nixle alert saying two fires were burning about a half mile south of Sahuarita Road, west of Nogales Highway, along the Santa Cruz River in the pecan groves.
John Walka, a spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire, said several units from both Rural Metro and Green Valley Fire District were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. They cleared the area around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Crews battled multiple fires burning in several piles of tree clippings and debris that ranged in scale from three to eight feet tall and hundreds of yards long, Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said Monday, which made the flames highly visible.
Noland said a Tucson Electric Power (TEP) power pole was threatened by the flames at one point during the night, but firefighters were able to contain the flames largely to the debris pile areas. No other structures or people were threatened.
Debris pile fires in the pecan groves have happened before, Noland said, involving large piles of tree clippings and discarded pecan shells.
“When you store that much stuff, it can sometimes be set on fire by accident, sometimes with human error, sometimes on purpose. The piles can also spontaneously combust because they store so much heat, and then obviously that catches quickly with all the small leaves and branches,” Noland said.
“But we’re obviously very concerned with any fires on any property around here, especially with the strong winds we’ve had recently, that’s always a concern,” he said.
Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), which owns and operates the pecan groves, has been responsive and cooperative with efforts to put out the flames and keep the fire risk low, Noland said, adding that crews would be in the area on Monday to help spread out the piles, check for smoldering areas and continue spraying them down.
The Sahuarita Police Department and Rural Metro's fire investigator have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
