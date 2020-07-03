When Cindy Peterson and her boyfriend saw a family of baby quail fall into a storm drain in Madera Highlands on Wednesday, it launched a rescue that stretched more than 24 hours. She says it was worth it.
Peterson and her boyfriend tried for hours to help the quail, finally leaving food and water. Thursday morning, they saw two adult quail go down into the drain, which stretched across the street, apparently to be with their babies.
She eventually called GVFD, which was able to rescue one parent and about half the babies. Later in the day, Peterson, a neighbor and a letter carrier were able to rescue the final five babies and remaining adult just before a storm came through the area.