A 2,306-acre wildfire sparked Saturday evening west of Sahuarita was 75 percent contained as of Tuesday.
The Navarro Fire — named for the 22,000-acre ranch in the area, the bulk of which is State Trust Land — is about eight miles west of Interstate 19 and Sahuarita Road. The fire is being managed by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
There is no official cause for the fire, which left smoke across much of the area near Wrangler Ranches on Sunday, a day after it was sparked.
Updates on the fire, click here.