Dano Grayson looks beyond a pond behind his home in Elephant Head and spies a roadrunner in the desert.
With a quick, "Hey, Roadie," the roadrunner stops and casually walks over to him with no trace of fear. He asks the bird to hop onto a perch and it does.
"These roadrunners trust me to the point that when I work with their nests, I have to push their heads to the side," said Grayson, a wildlife photographer. "They won't leave. They see no threat."
The property and small home is a special place for Grayson and a haven for wildlife.
Now, he has to rebuild it.
• • •
Dano Grayson was in Phoenix last Sunday when he got the call from a neighbor. There’s smoke coming out of your house, he was told.
The next time he saw it, it was a pile of ashes. Everything was lost — everything but years of memories traveling at home and abroad shooting video and photos of wildlife.
Grayson, 34, works as a fixer for nature programs — someone who arranges opportunities and guides crews. He most recently contributed to BBC's "Seven Worlds, One Planet," Netflix's "Night on Earth" and Apple TV+'s "Tiny World."
TV crews from across the world have spent days at his property looking to capture wildlife on film. It’s Grayson’s job to ensure they’re in the best spot.
His own adventures have taken Grayson, a trained biologist, across the country and the world, with a long stop in the Amazon rainforest where he did his signature work. His remarkable photographs have been on exhibit, he give seminars and leads tours. It all allowed him to be in the place he loves, the outdoors, with those he loves — any kind of animal.
‘Major setback’
Grayson put a lot of work into the manufactured home he moved into five years ago. He built a deck and remodeled the inside, right down to the floors.
As he walked through what little remains – it's a total loss – he pointed to the rooms where some of the TV crews spent evenings after filming Roadie and other wildlife on the property.
"This is a major setback," he said. "I had a beautiful home in the works. I spent the entire coronavirus not being able to travel or go on adventures. So I invested it right back into the property, I turned it into a home for the first time."
He has spent the last week sifting through the ashes with his family's help, trying to find anything that could be salvaged. But the only thing he really wants back is his 5-year-old cat, Meow.
When he got the call from his neighbor, he asked her to get over to the house and break out windows in hopes Meow would make her way out. Meow is still missing, and Grayson hopes she makes her way home if she did escape.
"She slept on my chest every night," he said.
He hates to think about what Meow went through while he was gone.
"If you know me, you know my priorities in life have been wildlife and animals," he said. "To think that what she had gone through or how scared she must have been, that's just something... I just don't. That's unfortunately where my head is at even five days after. That's where my head has been this entire time."
Grayson's dog, Pepper, was at his mother's home in Phoenix when the fire broke out. A turtle and a snake were found alive at the property.
Nothing left
Firefighters suspect the fire was electrical. All Grayson knows is that it was all-consuming. He lost all of his equipment and photos.
A stack of charred hard drives, digital video, still-frame cameras and laptops sits on what remains of the back patio. Aside from a small portion of work online or saved to his phone, it's all gone.
He hasn't totaled the equipment loss but says one lens cost $2,500. He and his family are pulling as much as they can from the rubble for insurance claims.
The fire also claimed items of sentimental value.
"Over by my couch was an indigenous bow and arrow from the Machiguenga tribe in southeastern Peru in Manú National Park," he said. "Irreplaceable."
He had also recently found his grandfather's fishing lures while helping with Christmas decorations at his mother's home.
"We put them aside and mom came down to visit last week," he said. "She had come down and set them in the entryway. And now all we have is a little pile of hooks. One of them was a hundred-and-some years old."
He will rebuild
Grayson isn’t alone in all this. He has been amazed by the outpouring of support from family, friends and neighbors. There are the gifts of food and clothing, and someone lent him a 30-foot trailer.
Another brother, Jeff, is dealing with the insurance company but doesn't think the claim will cover the full cost of the equipment.
J.T. set up a GoFundMe page for Grayson; he says his brother isn't the type of person to ask for help.
"He'll get an amount for his personal property that was in there, but as you can see his gear is worth so much more than what it's going to be," J.T. said. "That's why we set up the fund to help try and offset any of that cost that we could."
As of Friday, the page had raised just over $12,000.
"That's a testament to how much he's touched the lives of people all over the world," J.T. said. "The dude doesn't ask for a single thing from anybody, and there are people all over the world sharing that thing."
J.T. said the property's well is also without water and he hopes to find a specialty capacitor that fits the pump, which burned out from pressure loss during the fire.
Grayson said he appreciates all the support.
"It offers me at least the peace of mind while … I go about at least answering the question about where (Meow) went," he said.
Grayson said the fire was a setback but it won’t slow him down.
"I built the deck, I built the garden, I built a life behind all of that. And on this foundation, I'll rebuild a new home and life," he said. "I will. And if it means living in my tent, I'll live in my tent. But there's an opportunity in disguise hidden throughout all of this. It's up to us to find it and nobody else is going to do that."