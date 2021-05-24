Dry conditions and fire activity have triggered fire restrictions in Southeastern Arizona.
Starting Wednesday, the following are prohibited in the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management Gila District, all districts of the Coronado National Forest, Saguaro National Park, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, Coronado National Memorial, Chiricahua National Monument, Fort Bowie National Historic Site, Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge, Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge, and Tumacácori National Historical Park:
• Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, elevated grills or wood stove including fires in developed campgrounds or improved sites.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.
• Discharging a firearm, including target shooting, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.
• Mechanical and industrial prohibitions include operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways; welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame; using an explosive.
Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on federal and state lands. Target shooting is prohibited year-round on National Park Service and state lands. Call or check refuge websites for up-to-date information.