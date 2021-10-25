If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A new 5,000-square-foot maintenance building at La Posada went up in flames Monday night and is a total loss, a Green Valley Fire District spokesman said.
The fire broke out about 8 p.m. in the building on the north side of the campus and never threatened any homes. No residents were evacuated and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters expected to be on scene all night; the fire was still blazing more than three hours after the first call.
GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt said the cause is still undetermined. He said units arrived to find heavy smoke and that the fire spread rapidly throughout the building because of combustibles, including gas, paint, thinner and vehicle batteries.
“There was quite a bit of popping, explosions and such,” he said, adding that the roof collapsed and crews battled the fire defensively.
All five GVFD engines responded, along with help from Corona de Tucson, Rural/Metro Fire and Drexel Heights. Pratt said more than 20 firefighters were on scene.
They anticipate restrictions in the area of Old Nogales Highway and Whitehouse Canyon Road into Tuesday morning.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone