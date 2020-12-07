Elephant Head Volunteer Fire and Green Valley Fire District prevented a structure fire from reaching other homes Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a manufactured home about 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Dove Way in Elephant Head, according to GVFD.
Firefighters knocked down the fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent structures. No injuries were reported and the cause hasn’t been determined.
Much of the interior of the home was affected by the blaze and it took until 8:30 p.m. to mop up, according to GVFD.