Local sports at all levels have seen starts and stops during the COVID-19 pandemic.
High school football teams played just three games before their seasons were canceled, though other fall sports finished. Winter sports will start later than normal.
Some youth sports organizations and clubs have seen canceled seasons while others have seen little interruption. Moving closer to the winter season, youth sports still face uncertainties.
USA Youth Sports
“It’s a mess, just a big mess,” Ed Payan said. He heads up USA Youth Sports and just closed out a shaky fall season. He’s hoping the winter season, which he wants to launch the week after New Year’s Day, will be better.
Payan’s fall soccer season had about 20 percent of the typical participation for kids ages 3 through 10. They expected 500 kids this year and ended up with about 100.
Fall saw no T-ball, coach- or kid-pitch baseball and just one flag football team, which played the lone team from Tucson every week, Payan said.
Basketball saw just one team each in the 9-10 and 11-13 age groups, which typically have a total of 12 teams. There were no teams in two lower age groups this fall. Games were played at a private gym in Tucson, one of the few places available.
Payan said they’ve had no cases of COVID-19 on the field. He said some parents reported that some in the family had been exposed but they’ve not traced it to interaction on the sidelines, where they ask fans to wear masks and socially distance.
Financially, Payan said USA Youth Sports is “treading water.”
The biggest cost is insurance, which came due amid the pandemic. Savings and a grant they’ve received from the Tucson Conquistadors for the last five years got them through. Now, they’re looking to January and have a request in with the Town of Sahuarita to use fields.
“We’re crossing our fingers that we’re going to have some momentum from fall,” Payan said.
RSL-AZ Southern Arizona
RSL-AZ Southern Arizona’s Sahuarita branch has managed to see only a few disruptions to its youth soccer program for ages 2 to 19.-
The season began in September rather than August because the Town of Sahuarita’s fields were unavailable. Though they could not get their contract renewed with the town then, they were able to play at Sahuarita Unified School District’s field when the district opened its contracts.
Director of Coaching Louis Dachtyl said the town reopened the fields a couple weeks later and they were able to resume their normal training schedule.
Dachtyl said they adhere to the Arizona Soccer Association's guidelines and he has been a part of almost weekly COVID-19 meetings since May or June.
“RSL is a professional team and organization and we do work a lot with the executive director and have additional COVID-19 protocols we must follow,” Dachtyl said.
The organization, which operates across the state, has had no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sahuarita.
“The number of COVID-19 cases is under one percent of our kids in our club (statewide) and the cases that have been documented, the kids didn't get exposed to covid via the club,” he said. “Through tracing we’ve found it was typically through mom or dad. The numbers in youth soccer have been very low.”
He credits RSL’s safety protocols and diligence, as well as support from parents.
“One of the main reasons we’re back to training is that at the state level our organization monitors COVID-19 clubwide and provides us guidance so we’ve been able to continue,” he said. “Parents are happy their kids can play again.”
Dachtyl said they have more than 250 kids playing in Sahuarita, about equivalent to last year’s numbers. There were a few families early who pulled their children, but Dachtyl said most of them returned when they saw the protocols in place.
“We had a couple anti-maskers but I explained these are requirements we must fulfill,” he said. “To keep our field contracts and when we go into games we need to obey the requirements. If we lose the fields no one gets to play.”
Those participating in Sahuarita have been doing training, league play, tournaments and an in-house program. They have traveled in the state for games or tournaments and have hosted games in Sahuarita.
Typically, they take a break starting the third week of December and return in January. RSL usually hosts its own tournament early in January, though Dachtyl said they are unsure if they will hold it this year due to field restrictions.
Copper Hills Little League
Copper Hills Little League, which provides baseball for youths ages 4 to 16, canceled its 2020 fall season in August due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had also canceled their spring season earlier this year.
In a letter to families, CHLL stated the Town of Sahuarita was not issuing permits for use of their fields and “use of the same balls, bats, helmets without cleaning between, combined with continued difficulty to obtain cleaning products in volume present obstacles yet to be overcome.”
They anticipate registration for the 2021 spring season will open Jan. 4.
Sahuarita 49ers
The Sahuarita 49ers board canceled its fall football season in June. The season was to have begun in August.
The program offers football and cheerleading for children ages 5 through 14.
In communications with families involved in the 49ers, the board cited an inability to guard against the virus, regulations and guidelines put forth by AIA and school athletics as the reasons for canceling.
AYSO
The Arizona Youth Soccer Organization Region 837 in Green Valley/Sahuarita is seeing a smaller number of participants this year but has ongoing registration and is gearing up its recruitment push.
Regional Commissioner Brent Jackman said they have a couple hundred kids ages 3 to 13 registered for the upcoming season, which normally runs September through December and was postponed to late January.
"The primary issue was our access and ability to use the use the fields," he said. "Player safety, number one we were concerned for player safety, and number two, the city didn't have fields to reserve."
Typically AYSO gets 400 to 500 players per season.
"We're Sahuarita's longest-running and largest soccer organization," Jackman said. "It's been a challenge but with everything going on the kids really benefit from being outside, so we're doing our best to make a program that fills those needs."