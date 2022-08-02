Vote

Members of United Republicans of Green Valley/Sahuarita set up signs Tuesday outside the Casa Paloma I Rec Center voting site. 

 Brianna McCord Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In-person voting looked a little different this year with Pima County’s debut of electronic poll books and voting centers, but county officials indicated Tuesday that things were running smoothly.

By 10 a.m., poll workers across the county had tallied about 8,544 in-person voters, 882 of which voted a provisional ballot, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the Board of Supervisors during their meeting Tuesday.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?