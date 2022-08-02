In-person voting looked a little different this year with Pima County’s debut of electronic poll books and voting centers, but county officials indicated Tuesday that things were running smoothly.
By 10 a.m., poll workers across the county had tallied about 8,544 in-person voters, 882 of which voted a provisional ballot, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the Board of Supervisors during their meeting Tuesday.
“What I’m hearing this morning is that everything has been working efficiently, and people were able to check-in,” Lesher said.
Lesher noted that there were some small hiccups early on with some delays in setting up, and that two ballot-on-demand printers were not working properly, but said they were quickly replaced.
Instead of limiting a voter to polling locations in their assigned precinct, voters this year were able to vote in-person at any of the 129 vote centers dotted across the county, regardless of which precinct they lived in.
Electronic pollbooks, or e-poll books, allowed elections workers to check in voters with an iPad, and scan a voter’s ID to confirm their eligibility to vote. A ballot unique to that voter is then sent to print on a nearby ballot-on-demand printer – two key pieces of technology that made the transition to vote centers possible.
Betty Greenshields stopped by the vote center at Las Campanas Tuesday morning, and though she thought the new system was a little more complicated than before, she guessed it’s a “better option” for people to “be able to vote anywhere.”
Green Valley resident Stephen Noyes usually mails his ballot in, but said he checked out the vote center at Casa Paloma I Recreation Center on Tuesday just to see how the system worked. After election workers explained the process, and the fact that a voter could go to any vote center, Noyes said he felt it was a good option.
“I’m just happy they did it,” he said.
Aside from Casa Paloma I and Las Campanas, the Green Valley area hosted vote centers at the East Social Center, The Springs at Santa Rita, and the Canoa Ranch Recreation Center.
Vote centers in Sahuarita included the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church and Sahuarita Town Hall.
Most vote center locations were approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors in May, but a handful of locations were changed ahead of the election for various reasons, including changes in building ownership, construction delays and incomplete contracts.
All vote centers were selected due to their large size, proximity to large residential areas, adequate parking space, electrical capacity for equipment, proximity to public transportation and ADA compliance.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone