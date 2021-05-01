In Pima County, 399,423 people, or about 38% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. Of those, 318,105 have been fully vaccinated.
In Arizona, 2,925,915 people, or about 41% of the population, have received at least one dose. The number of people fully vaccinated, according to state health department data, is 2,272,501.
Here’s what we know about COVID-19 and vaccines this week.
FEMA mobile units
FEMA is sending two mobile vaccination units to Pima County to help reach harder-to-access or underserved communities.
The units are coming with administrative support and vaccinators, including more than 70 personnel from FEMA, Health and Human Services, the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Labor. Pima County Health Department staff and Premier Medical Group will also be on site.
Mobile units will be set up at two concurrent locations for three-day periods and are equipped to provide 250 vaccines per day, which could expand if needed.
The program will run through June 14, with Pima County distributing second doses if needed through June 26.
The first sites will open May 3 to May 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Pima Community College Desert Vista, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, and Pima Community College West, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.
After that, from May 7 to 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the units will be at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, and Desert Diamond Casino, 7350 S. Nogales Hwy.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available for walk-in appointments. For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.
More docs get vaccine
Starting May 3, eligible doctors’ offices and other community health providers will be able to order COVID-19 vaccines directly from the CDC.
There are nearly 1,200 providers like this registered with the Arizona Department of Health Services.
While some of these types of providers have already been able to get doses allocated through their local health departments, it will open up vaccine access to others for the first time.
Providers will be able to order 200 doses during a two-week span and there will be more than 30,000 doses available for healthcare providers and clinics to order next week.
Mask mandate
The Pima County Board of Supervisors is keeping its mask mandate in place despite updates from the CDC on their recommendations for mask use in people who are fully vaccinated.
The update from the CDC said those fully vaccinated can safely be outdoors without a mask as long as they are not in a crowded place.
The Board’s current resolution already exempts anyone from wearing a mask outdoors as long as the proper distance can be maintained, or if a person is with a group of people from the same household. The county will not be amending their resolution at this time.
Lost vaccine cards
Those who have received their vaccine but lost their vaccine card should take steps to get another copy.
Pima County recommends first contacting the site where the vaccination occurred to try and get a replacement. If the site is unable to provide a replacement, people can send an email to HEOCVaccineRecords@pima.gov and include their name and phone number.
Those who don’t have access to email or need help can call 520-724-7770.
Pfizer pill
An oral drug to be taken at the first signs of COVID-19 may be available by the end of the year.
On Tuesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said if the pill they are working on is successful in clinical trials and gets approval from the FDA it could begin to be distributed across the U.S. this year.
Early clinical trials have been occurring since March.
The drug is a protease inhibitor that inhibits the enzyme necessary for a virus to replicate in human cells. It’s the same class of medicine used to treat viral pathogens like HIV.
Pfizer is also still in the process of testing its vaccine on children ages six months to 11 years old.