What's it take to bring the human-eating plant Audrey II to life — PVC pipes, fabric, spray paint and the joint collaboration of Walden Grove High School and Sahuarita High School.
“Little Shop of Horrors” is the next musical hitting the Sahuarita Unified School District auditorium starting on April 13.
And, it’s the first time the district’s two high schools have put on a combined musical production.
Director Luke Diamond teaches drama at both schools and said it’s exciting to be a part of what he thinks is the best SUSD play since he’s been there.
“To my knowledge the district has wanted that for a while,” he said about a combined performance. “It’s nice to bring in talent from both schools.”
The reason he chose “Little Shop” was because he knew he had the right people for the roles.
“Whenever I choose a show I want to make sure we have the right cast and this one, we undoubtedly had the exactly right cast,” he said. “We have students who are faithful members of the drama club who have been involved ever since they started school and we have some for whom this is their first show, and everything in between.”
Rehearsals started in January and involved bringing together all the unique elements of the show, including dancing, music, acting, props and lighting.
The students have an orchestra and full ensemble.
“The challenge goes with how many elements there are,” Diamond said. “It would be so fun to spend more time with the actors working on the acting but we also need to spend time on singing and dancing, costumes and lighting. The most challenging part is finding time for everything."
Among the most important elements is the central character of Audrey II, a strange plant which feeds on human blood found by florist shop worker Seymour.
Sophomore Arabella Myers, 15, is the assistant stage manager and prop master for the show.
“If we don't have a prop, I have to find or make it,” she said. “Once we have them all, I need to make sure everybody in the cast gets them when they need them, and no one loses them.”
It was her and her mother Misti Daniel, who created Audrey II.
“My mom, for about 10 years, made props for a little church group so she had an idea of what to do,” she said. “She used PVC pipes to make the frames of two big ones. She actually used foam sealant and made the exterior, spray painted it and used a lot of fabric.”
While on stage, a student will operate the prop while actor Sean MuckInbeck voices the character from the orchestra pit.
There are four Audrey II props in total, as the plant grows throughout the story.
Myers said she’s excited to see the audience’s reaction to the final product.
“I loved making the props and it made me super happy,” she said. “I love everyone in drama and I’m super excited to keep doing this.”
Also key in bringing the production to life, are the actors.
WGHS Junior Madison Hill, 17, is starring as Audrey, the love interest Seymour named his killer plant after.
“What I love is she's really funny but she also has this softness and sensitivity to her because of her past,” she said. “It's crazy to be playing this role and she's such an amazing character, and this musical is amazing.”
Hill said she’s wanted to act since she was little and joined drama club in middle school.
“My favorite part of acting is the audience reactions during and after,” she said.
She said it was a dream to learn she got the role, especially since she was sick during her audition.
“Honestly, I didn't want to get my hopes up and I was happy with any role — I just want to be on stage,” she said. “When I saw the email, I was refreshing the page and then I got it.”
“My friends were texting me, and I did cry a little bit because it was really unexpected.”
For her, one of the best parts of the experience has been the connections with her fellow cast and crew.
“We support each other and it's such a great environment,” she said. “I think everyone should give drama a chance.”
Diamond said as the director, he’s most excited to see the students shine in a big production.
“The most fun is seeing how much fun the kids are having,” he said. “The thing I like about this is it’s different from just an ordinary play which often does not have as many elements. This is a lot of elements coming together dramatically at the same time.”