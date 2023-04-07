What's it take to bring the human-eating plant Audrey II to life — PVC pipes, fabric, spray paint and the joint collaboration of Walden Grove High School and Sahuarita High School.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is the next musical hitting the Sahuarita Unified School District auditorium starting on April 13.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?