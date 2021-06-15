Federal eviction-prevention funding is still available for Pima County landlords who are housing tenants facing financial losses due to COVID-19.
More than $24 million in federal eviction prevention funding has yet to be distributed to landlords and property managers.
The funding, provided by the Tucson Pima Eviction Prevention Program, supports landlords facing financial hits from the CDC Eviction Moratorium, which expires June 30.
The program provides landlords and property managers with up to 12 months in back rent and three months advance pay for tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and are facing eviction.
For more information about the Tucson Pima EP, visit tucsonpimaep.com.