Farmers Water Co., a subsidiary of Farmers Investment Co. (FICO), has signed a Letter of Intent to sell to Phoenix-based Global Water Resources.
If completed, the purchase would mark the seventh acquisition of a Pima County-based water company for Global Water – a water resource management company that operates 17 water utilities, including the recently acquired Las Quintas Serenas Water Co. headquartered in Green Valley.
Since its founding in 1959, Farmers Water Co. has grown to include 3,300 metered connections in a service area that now covers more than the entire farming operation.
The company mainly services public water systems in parts of Sahuarita, Continental, Santa Rita Springs in Green Valley and Sahuarita Highlands. About 65 percent of its customers are outside Sahuarita.
Farmers is also the designated water provider for the Sahuarita Farms Master Plan – a comprehensive development plan that will transition FICO’s 7,000 acres and 12 miles of Santa Cruz riverfront into multi-use commercial, residential and recreational spaces over the next 50 years. It’s estimated the development will grow the current Farmers Water Co. to more than 20,000 metered connections.
But in light of high tariffs in recent years, Dick Walden, president and CEO of FICO, said the company has taken a hard look at its business model and recognized that being a water utility was “not our core business.”
“One might raise the question: Why are you selling the water company? Well, we’ve had to evaluate our businesses and had to recognize that our strengths are in agricultural and farming operations,” Walden said Monday.
“We’ve had to evaluate our position and focus on the things that make sense for our employees, our banking relationships and the business in the long run,” Walden said.
Ultimately, the decision to move forward with Global Water was based on its experience in the water service industry and their track record of public engagement, he said.
“We were looking for a partner to work with us, to collaborate with us and that would help us as we go forward into the future,” he said.
In a press release, Global Water Resources President and CEO Ron Fleming said the company was “looking forward to working closely with FICO and the community to bring this utility into the Global Water family and address its future infrastructure needs,” which will include “further advancing Farmers’ long-standing record of providing safe, high-quality water services to the community with our industry-leading approach to utility consolidation, automation, and water resource management.”
According to the press release, the next steps in the acquisition include the completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and other customary conditions and approvals. The deal could be executed in mid-January and close later in the year.
Not over yet
The Town of Sahuarita was among a half-dozen suiters for Farmers Water Co. Despite being turned down, the town doesn't consider the matter closed.
The Sahuarita Town Council is expected to weigh in on the matter Monday evening, with a discussion on a possible resolution that could lead to a vote on whether to acquire – by purchase, condemnation or otherwise – the water company and operate a municipal water utility in the future.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.