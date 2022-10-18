Green Valley resident Shirley Roemer knew she wanted to get involved with the Garden Club at Desert Meadows Park when she retired to the area. She also knew she wanted to write a book for children.
Throw the joy of grandchildren into the mix and ginga, as she is known in her family, would see her dreams come true.
“I really wanted to work with kids on learning about gardening and the other thing I always wanted to do was write a book, I always had that in the back of my mind,” she said. “I was thinking how am I going to write this book. I wanted to write the book about the first grandson and then the second grandson came and it was like, ‘Wow, now I need to incorporate the story with the two of them.”
Roemer and her two grandsons, Benjamin, 5, and Sean Williams, 8, spent almost a year during COVID to create the children’s book “Benjamin Grows Vegetables and You Can Too,” published this year.
It tells the story of how Benjamin and ginga developed his love of gardening, and how he is now passing the knowledge of gardening to his friends so they can start planting, too.
Roemer said the process started when her daughter, Carrie Williams, got her an online class on writing books for children. It was her grandsons who made the dream a reality.
“I was just kind of playing with that idea and coming up with ideas of what I wanted to write and nothing was really hitting the mark,” she said. “Then one day Sean was here and he showed us he had this little book of drawings and we’re looking at this book like, wow, he can really draw.”
“It hit me, this was the solution to my problem. I could have the little one, Ben, help me write the book and Sean could be the illustrator.”
Roemer and the boys would spend a little time each visit on illustrations and the story.
Sean said after school ginga would bring them to the community garden to pick out fruits and vegetables. When it came to working on the book, it was one illustration at a time.
“I think the first thing in the book I drew was the chicken,” he said. “It took a long time to finish it all. We barely had time to go to the house because we were so busy with school and then hockey and golf and baseball.”
He’s loved creating art for a long time and wants to be a professional artist. He’s even won a few awards.
Roemer said as the process moved along, they decided it would be great to read this story to the boys’ classes, and maybe get it into the Pima County Library.
She met with the library’s author-in-residence, Marge Pellegrino, who helped her and connected her to the Tucson Village Farm, a program of the Pima County Cooperative Extension and the University of Arizona. They have a program called Seed to Table through their extension office where they work with children to encourage a love and understanding of gardening.
Though they couldn’t help financially, they loved the project.
“They said what they do is field trips for kids and that's the only income they have,” Roemer said. “We were saying what if I donate books to them and they could give them to the teachers when they bring their kids for a field trip. They could receive a book. She just loved it.”
That led to the suggestion to get the book printed by Arizona Litho, a leading green printer that uses 100% renewable energy.
“We all got to go to the printer, they gave them a whole tour, a little field trip and they got to push the button on the printer to start it and they got to see their pages of their book coming off the printer. It's an exciting thing to see it happen,” she said. “It felt like it was such a long time coming, they worked so hard on it."
Roemer said it was a labor of love made possible by friends and family who helped with everything from translating it into Spanish, editing it, creating a website and giving feedback.
Carrie Williams said one of the most exciting parts was presenting the book to the boys’ peers.
“I was able to go to the kindergarten and second grade class and read to them,” she said. “It was really cute because a lot of the kids now are really fired up to write a book themselves and they were curious what the process was.”
Roemer is glad the book is inspiring kids to read, write and garden.
“It's something they can aspire to, something they can hold in their hands, it's something they did,” she said. “We were hoping to teach kids about gardening but if we teach them about reading books that's an extra bonus.”
Sean Williams said it feels “pretty good,” to see the finished product and his advice to others who want to create a book is to plan.
“Just start with the main plan, what it's going to be about, so you aren't just blindly starting it without knowing what you are going to do,” he said.
For Roemer, her favorite memory is how her grandsons participated.
“Their contributions to the storyline and their suggestions of what drawings should be on the page opposite,” she said. “Just spending time together of course, their enjoyment of actually writing a book.”