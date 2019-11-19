The first time Patricia was in danger of losing her kids due to drug and alcohol abuse she did the easy thing. She fled the state. The second time she went to Family Drug Court.
In April 2018, Patricia's husband was arrested following a domestic violence incident. The State Department of Child Safety removed their youngest two children from their home the next month and placed them into foster care.
Scared, Patricia, 43, stopped using methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana but found herself drinking more. She'd been able to keep her oldest two children – now grown – because she and her husband had fled New Jersey years ago, but she was scared to death she was going to lose her two little ones.
"I just looked at myself in the mirror one day and it was like, 'I’m never going to get my kids back if I don’t do something,'" she said.
So, she decided to take Pima County Juvenile Court up on its offer. That meant surrounding herself with a team determined to help her find out why she had turned to drugs and alcohol, get her off of them and reunite her with her son and daughter.
She spent a month in detox and rehab and then started the program.
For roughly a year, Patricia lived her life according to a strict schedule. She attended substance abuse classes, domestic violence classes, 12-step meetings, court sessions, therapy sessions and supervised visits with her children. She had regular mandatory drug tests.
Tough love
Every drug court participant is provided an individualized lesson plan that is modified when they reach milestones. They are held accountable and provided support by a team comprised of Judge Susan Kettlewell, Drug Court Supervisor Jenny Zelt, a DCS caseworker, a drug court case specialist and a recovery support specialist.
Every Wednesday, Kettlewell meets with team members who discuss how well their clients are doing and then she meets with all of the moms in one drug court session and all of the dads in a separate session.
During the court sessions the parents are invited to share their triumphs and their struggles and Kettlewell and the rest of the team provide their input. Sometimes there's plenty of praise, other times parents are given consequences for their mistakes, whether it's failing a drug test, missing a therapy session or skipping a class. Doing well or struggling, the parents are provided encouragement and reminded the team is there for them.
"It’s tough love. They want to see families reunited," Patricia said. "They’re not there just to rip their kids away for no reason. Everyone should get the opportunity to go through the program if they're willing to put in the work."
The program wasn't easy for her, Patricia said. Even though she managed to stay clean, she had to face ugly truths about her childhood and her marriage, all while separated from her children.
She'd been abandoned by her father as a young child, molested and raped.
"I'd bottled it up and locked it away," she said of her childhood
There were bouts of domestic violence in her marriage.
Patricia calls her team "amazing." Kettlewell was funny and understanding, but strict, and her drug court caseworker was blunt.
"One thing I loved about my caseworker is she didn’t sugarcoat things," Patricia said. "There were times I didn’t want to see what they were trying to tell me even though deep down inside they were right."
Her estranged husband is doing well in recovery but he chose not to go through Family Drug Court and struggled for a long period, she said. Right after his arrest, he blamed her for losing their children and she believed him for a time.
"I was always making excuses for him. I wanted things to work out because we'd been together for so long and he is the father of all four of my children," Patricia said.
Thanks to therapy, they are working through their issues and are communicating much better now, she said. She hopes they'll soon reconcile.
'She was my rock'
Recovery support specialist Polly Daws was a critical part of her recovery, Patricia said. They met often and texted and called each other constantly.
Like the other four RSSs in Family Drug Court, Daws was once an addict, hooked on methamphetamine. She's been in recovery since 2006.
"I don’t think I would’ve gotten through without Polly. She was my rock. She was pretty much my advocate. She knew what was going on. What happened. She knew signs to look for. If I didn’t want to go to court by myself, she was right by my side," Patricia said.
The fact Daws knew what she was going through as an ex-addict made all the difference, she said.
"She was somebody that’s been through it and she kind of knows the whole process, the triggers and what to expect," Patricia said. "There were a lot of triggers when I first got out of rehab. I didn’t know how to adapt to the outside world again. I was afraid of no matter where I go there was always going to be some kind of trigger."
Patricia was reunited with her children in November after six months. She graduated from the program in June, and still keeps in touch with Daws.
She still cries remembering how difficult it was being apart from her daughter, who has Down Syndrome and autism, and her son.
"My son always cried for me and when we would have visits he just kept asking, ‘When can we come home?’ and I just kept reassuring him that I was doing everything in my power and they’d be home soon.”
The program
Pima County Juvenile Court started the Family Drug Court program in 2000 with a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are currently 84 people in the program, which continues to be paid for by SAMHSA grants along with some county funds, said Jenny Zelt, program supervisor. Team members are really proud of the program due to its success, she said.
Seventy percent of the people who go through Family Drug Court graduate and 100 percent are reunited with their children. Only 50 percent of parents who don't go through the program get their children back, Zelt said.
"Part of what makes Family Drug Court such a success is the fact that we follow the drug court treatment model. All drug courts have the philosophy that access to treatment and services is important, that teamwork is critically important and that accountability and support are critically important," Zelt said.
DCS caseworkers are with other team members at the courthouse so they are in constant communication about their clients, Zelt said.
"These case managers understand the treatment court model, they understand more about substance abuse treatment and trauma services and evidence-based services than some case managers so that provides a benefit to our clients," she said.
Since everyone is always on the same page, it makes it easier to make adjustments to every client's game plan, she said.
"The program fits what the parents need. We have some parents who may enter into our program with lower needs and may be in outpatient treatment and their struggle with substances may run back a year or two," Zelt said. "We have other clients who may enter our program in residential treatment who have been using methamphetamine, heroin or another drug for a majority of their lives."
In addition, they have clients who struggle with more relapses than others, she said.
"We’ve had clients graduate as quickly as five months and we’ve had others be in the program for a year and a half or more and it’s entirely connected to their need," Zelt said.
Daws, Patricia's recovery support specialist, said she is incredibly proud of her and all of the other program graduates. It took her years to overcome her addiction and she wishes she had been surrounded by a team and had her own RSS.
Not everyone appreciates advice in the beginning, but she tries not to take it personally, she said.
“I come at people the way I would want to be come at," Daws said. "I just meet them where they are at."
Zelt spent more than two decades working for DCS before becoming the drug court supervisor 18 months ago. Most children are removed from their homes due to neglect as a result of drug and/or alcohol addiction, she said.
DCS filed 100 dependency petitions in September. Such petitions are filed when a caseworkers wants to make children wards of the court due to neglect, abuse or abandonment. According to those petitions, caseworkers believed 187 parents were abusing drugs and/or alcohol, Zelt said.
Study after study has shown that children actually fare better in the long run when they are safely reunited with their parents, she said.
"Children love their parents and parents love their children despite the addiction and so again, why would we not make sure that individuals have the support they need to be in recovery?" she asked.
She wishes more people understood addiction. People who are addicted are not people with zero will power, they are people who likely experienced childhood trauma, she said.
"I truly understand that addiction can happen to anybody. It can happen to anybody when the right circumstances are in place," Zelt said "With that mindset, we as a community and as friends, neighbors, brothers and sisters should want individuals who are struggling with addiction to have every chance to be in recovery possible."
Daws agreed.
"Yes, it’s a choice for us to use in the beginning, but we have no control after that first use and it’s based on our trauma," she said. "They talk about trauma being the gateway drug and it is so true."
Although her memories remain painful, Patricia said she is now able to talk about them and cope with them in a healthy manner.
"As sad as it is DCS had to get involved, I’m glad that they did get involved because it helped me get to where I am right now, where I can be the mom I know I can be and that they deserve me to be," Patricia said. "It pretty much gave them their mom back."