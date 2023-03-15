For outdoor enthusiasts, the arrival of warmer spring weather presents the perfect opportunity to head outside and explore all southern Arizona has to offer.
But as one rescue operation near Elephant Head last weekend revealed, that does not mean throwing caution to the wind — even for the most experienced of hikers.
On the afternoon of March 10, several units from Green Valley Fire District, Tubac Fire District, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to rescue a large group of hikers along a trail near Elephant Head.
L.T. Pratt, public outreach coordinator for GVFD, said the group of mostly Quail Creek residents had gone down a sort of “side trail” when one hiker fell and “hurt themselves pretty significantly,” possibly fracturing their femur.
“They knew this individual was hurt really badly, but up there, to call 911 is not to just pull your phone out of your pocket — you have to get to a place where you’re able to get some service, and they were able to do that, but they were up far enough that it took a lot to get crews up there to them,” Pratt said.
Over about a five-hour period — from about 2:00 p.m. until the sun set around 6:30 p.m. — rescue crews coordinated the extraction of seven hikers from the trail, with the help of a helicopter from a Phoenix-based DPS ranger.
The injured hiker was later airlifted to Banner-University Medical Center with serious non-life threatening injuries. Other than some exhaustion from spending a long day outside, Pratt said all other hikers were safe and accounted for.
Considering the circumstances, Pratt added that the group was well-prepared in a lot of ways — they were traveling in a group, had adequate food and water, and told others where they were going — but said these unexpected emergencies can happen to anyone.
“When you head out into the wilderness, you have to understand that you are taking on some risks,” Pratt said. “And especially when people get off the main trail, or go some place they’re not familiar with…there’s always a risk that can lead to someone injuring themselves, and the fact that someone did actually slip and fall and break a bone here I think just goes to demonstrate those risks are very real.”
Common calls
In a typical year, Pratt said GVFD responds to between 10-15 wilderness rescue calls, which tend to ramp up during the winter and spring months when seasonal visitors return to the area.
“With beautiful Madera Canyon right here, it just calls people to come hike it, so these rescues are sort of a steady thing for us,” Pratt said.
John Perchorowicz, a spokesperson for the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) — a non-profit, all-volunteer search and rescue organization serving southern Arizona and Pima County — said their volunteers also see a fairly consistent amount of rescue calls each year.
“We typically respond to over 100 search and rescue missions each year, and average about two calls a week, pretty much throughout the year,” Perchorowicz said.
In the winter, SARA fields slightly more calls from warmer valley areas in southern Arizona, and tends to see more calls come through from higher-elevation hikers during the summer.
But one thing that stays consistent, regardless of the time of year, are rescue calls about severe dehydration.
“That’s a constant issue we see on the trails. We’ll go out to look for someone who has called requesting help because of dehydration, and along the way, we’ll pass several people on the trail who are also severely dehydrated,” Perchorowicz said. “We’re always trying to spread the word to people to bring extra water, and to notice that when your water is half-gone, you need to turn around.”
During the hotter summer months, Pratt said GVFD often fields many calls from hikers who venture out early in the morning to escape the heat, but end up underestimating the challenges of the hike itself.
“That’s usually when we’ll end up making a rescue because they overextend themselves, or it might not be as cool outside or up on the mountain as they thought it might be, or they didn’t prepare enough with water or food for energy, and they can quickly get exhausted with that,” Pratt said.
Safety tips
In addition to bringing extra food and water, both Pratt and Perchorowicz advise hikers to bring a few extra supplies along in a day pack — like a small first aid kit, a warm layer, a flashlight and a whistle — in case your trip outdoors gets extended unexpectedly.
“Especially when you start getting up into those higher elevations, the weather can change very suddenly, and if and when somebody gets hurt, you’re going to be up there for an extended time and you need to be prepared to keep yourself warm,” Pratt said.
If possible, Perchorowicz said hikers should also try to avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day, and encourages bringing along plenty of sun protection in the summer months.
A map — either on paper, or a digital version on your phone — is also a necessity, Perchorowicz said, as is telling someone else exactly where you’re going and when you expect to return.
“A lot of times, people will tell someone they’re hiking in one place, but change their minds at the last minute and hike somewhere else without updating those people — please don’t do that, please let others know where you are,” Perchorowicz said.
If you are bringing your cell phone along, Perchorowicz said bringing an extra battery, or turning your phone off during the hike, can be key to saving energy and ensuring you’ll have enough power to use it during an emergency.
And, Perchorowicz said, remember that if you do need to phone for help during an emergency in the wilderness — just like the group of hikers rescued near Elephant Head — you may need to factor in extra time and energy to backtrack in order to find service.