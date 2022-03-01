Thanks to unused state funds, Pima County and the City of Tucson will see millions of extra dollars poured into their Eviction Prevention Program (EPP) – a joint effort among the city, county and the Community Investment Corporation that’s helped pay rent and utility bills for more than 10,000 Pima County residents since March 2020.
The additional support comes from funds originally allocated to the Arizona Department of Economic Security as part of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program – a nationwide effort that distributed about $25 billion to local and state governments in 2020 to help offset the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, that original disbursement came with a catch – officials had to distribute at least 65% of their allotment by September 2021, or risk losing the remaining balance.
By the deadline, Arizona DES had only spent about 10% of its $289 million allocations, leaving the rest up for grabs.
The joint program between the city and the county met the threshold – using up 65% of its original $34 million allocation by mid-September 2021 – which qualified them to receive more funding.
Officials say the additional $22 million from DES – $11 million apiece for the city and Pima County – will help to keep the program alive and keep more people in their homes through 2022.
Pima County and the City of Tucson have also asked for an additional $6 million and $13 million, respectively, in unused DES funds, but it’s unclear if or when those funds might be released.
“Our federal rental-assistance dollars were running low, so this allocation and the possibility of more in the near future comes at an opportune time,” said Daniel Sullivan, director of the County’s Department of Community and Workforce Development.
“We believe this partnership is an excellent model for the rest of the country and more efficiently distributes the funding to families than would be possible if either party tried to do it alone,” he said.
According to the program’s dashboard, the EPP is still seeing huge demand from residents. On average, the program distributes $1 million to $1.5 million each week, and has already committed close to $57 million to cases, with about 6,000 eligible applicants waiting to be assigned a caseworker.
Green Valley
The collaborative program focuses on providing rental and utility assistance to qualifying applicants in an effort to prevent housing instability, eviction and further financial hardships on tenants and landlords as a result of the pandemic.
Each eligible household can receive up to $30,000 of assistance that could cover up to 12 months in arrears, three months in advance rental payments, utilities (including electricity, gas, propane and water), or court and legal fees incurred by the landlord in an eviction filing.
Chris Erickson, executive director of Valley Assistance Services (VAS), said the extra funds are needed to help the many individuals in the community still feeling the lingering impacts of the pandemic on top of a strained housing market.
“We still see people being affected by COVID, and it’s amazing. People are still being laid off by employers, people are becoming sick or family members are ill and they can’t continue to work – it’s just a whole combination across the board and everybody has a different scenario. There’s not one you can fit into a box,” Erickson said.
Before the pandemic began, Erickson said VAS was providing rental and utility assistance to an average of 150 individuals a year. Since March 2020, she said the nonprofit now deals with closer to 100 to 150 cases a month.
“It’s really a substantial number and it has not gone down. I think we are seeing a whole new wave of a future here where things are just becoming inescapable,” she said.
In the Green Valley and Sahuarita area, Erickson said she’s seen rent prices increase by as much as 50%, as well as an increase in the number of landlords selling off properties, which often leaves renters on their own to find a new place they can afford.
“It’s a big difficulty for people who are on fixed incomes or who are not able to get higher paying jobs. It’s very difficult at this time,” she said.
In addition to distributing funds through the Eviction Prevention Program, VAS also provides additional support to those individuals in the form of a monetary planning program, which offers financial literacy classes and other educational resources that can help stabilize their financial situation into the future.
But the need for the program, and for more EPP funding, is a need Erickson doesn’t see disappearing anytime soon, and one she said she’ll continue to work with the county to push more funding toward.
“I don’t see this reverting back to what we considered pre-COVID. I see this going forward and the need continuing to be high, especially if people are still being laid off for whatever reason and are not able to provide for themselves under current market conditions,” Erickson said.
“But the more we are able to help, the better.”