A heat wave will bring withering temperatures to Southern Arizona this week.
An excessive heat watch is in effect for southeastern Arizona, including areas of Tucson and Green Valley, from Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The hottest temperatures of the year to date are expected over the weekend, with no significant overnight cooling and daily averages three to 10 degrees above normal, which could challenge some daily records.
Daily highs from 107 to 109 degrees are forecast through the end of the week for the Tucson area, edging close to record highs for this time of year. Temperatures in the Green Valley area are expected to reach 106 Friday, and could climb to 109 Sunday.
“It always gets hot in June, so from that standpoint this is typical, but we are looking at about 10 degrees above normal and seeing that 110 degrees a tad bit early, given that it’s coming in the first third of June before the monsoon hits,” said Gary Zell, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.
Normally, the Tucson area sees about 26 days of temperatures at 105 and above, and about two days of 110, with a majority of those in June and July.
The normal monthly high temperature for June is around 101, and the highest temperature on record for this month – set on June 26, 1990 – is 117, according to NWS data.
During the excessive heat watch, residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, stay in air-conditioned environments and check on elderly relatives and neighbors who may be heat-sensitive.
Those with outdoor plans this week should bring plenty of water, take frequent breaks and consider moving the majority of activity to the early morning or evening hours.
The Weather Service also recommends never leaving young children or pets unattended in vehicles, as car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.
Forecasters also warn the high heat risk can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illness, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Warning signs of heat-related illness can include thirst and muscle cramps, headaches, pale skin, dizziness, nausea or rapid, shallow breathing.
Looking ahead into summer, hotter temperatures seem likely to continue. The Climate Prediction Center shows above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation, although drought conditions are expected to persist across a majority of Arizona.
For the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service in Tucson, visit weather.gov/twc.