You might want to break into that stash of coins before heading out to shop. Circulation disruptions have left some stores short-changed.
We don't think about the delicate balance between supply and demand until something like a pandemic trips up the process. First toilet paper and hand sanitizer, now coins.
On June 15, the Federal Reserve placed caps on how many coins financial institutions could order. The Fed cited three reasons: declining coin deposits from banks amid COVID-19; safeguards in place at the U.S. Mint to protect employees; and increased demand as some businesses reopened.
On June 30, the Feds announced the formation of the U.S. Coin Task Force, which began work in early July. The task force should have its first set of recommendations to mitigate COVID-19 impacts on coin circulation by the end of the month.
The U.S. Treasury estimated $47.8 billion in coin circulation in April, a year earlier, it was $47.4 billion. The Fed found that the slowed circulation pace – due to retail, banks, transit authorities and laundromats closing – caused the shortage and not the country's coin supply.
Several local banks contacted wouldn't speak on the record; the Arizona Banking Association didn't return calls for comment.
But it's in the stores where shoppers will notice something's amiss, though it's not dramatic locally.
Kroger spokesperson Pam Giannonatti said the Fry's on Sahuarita Road is adjusting to the temporary shortage while still accepting cash.
Giannonatti said in addition to credit and debit options, customers could have their change loaded onto their loyalty cards for later use or round up their order and donate the difference to Kroger's Zero Hunger-Zero Waste Foundation. She said some check-out lanes still have coins available as well.
Walmart spokesperson Avani Dudhia said the location on Nogales Highway wants customers to use cards or have exact change during cash transactions.
Dudhia said Walmart is still accepting cash, but they converted some of the self-checkout registers to cards-only. Walmart is also offering to donate shoppers' change to charity.
A manager from one of Sahuarita's discount retailers who wasn't authorized to speak publicly for the location said their bank limited the amount of change they could order.
The location typically orders about $150 in quarters each week but now gets $50. The situation is the same for pennies, declining from about $20 per week to around $5 to $10.
The manager said there had been more card transactions but said customers who prefer to pay in change had stepped up to keep coins circulating in the registers.
"Usually, we don't take it unless it's rolled," the manager said. "Usually, we only take up to $3 in change and then we asked for the rest of it to be rolled. But right now, yeah, we're taking pretty much everything."
The coin disruption isn't impacting all retailers.
Esperanza Boulevard's Ace Hardware co-owner Marie McAuliffe said their location hadn't seen any impacts. She said their bank has said there are limits on how much change they can give out because of the restrictions on what they can order. However, McAuliffe, who said most of their business is through card transactions, hasn't ordered enough change to be restricted.
"Every time I've gone to the bank to get change I haven't been refused, and they had everything I've needed," she said. "But I have heard about other people having a problem. Maybe we don't use that much change relative to other businesses, and maybe that's why we're not seeing it. So far, so good."
Random checks with employees at McDonald's in Sahuarita indicated issues with keeping coins in stock but no problems at Walgreens.
A June 23 letter from several groups representing retail, convenience and grocery stores expressed alarm over the shortage to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
In it, the groups suggested the Fed distribute more coins from its inventory, increase coin production at the U.S. Mint or prioritize coin distribution to consumer businesses.
When businesses fully reopen and the economy recovers, the Fed expects more coins to enter banking and retail channels.