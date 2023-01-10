LEASING.JPG (copy)

A flag outside of the Sahuarita Mission Apartments, 1091 W. Beta Street, advertises apartments for lease.

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Pima County’s Community and Workforce Development Department has received a $15 million infusion into its Emergency Rental Assistance Program thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury, though the future of the program beyond February is still uncertain.

The county’s Eviction Prevention Program (EPP) has provided emergency financial assistance to households in the form of rent payments, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs, and other expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to prevent evictions.



Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

