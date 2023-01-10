Pima County’s Community and Workforce Development Department has received a $15 million infusion into its Emergency Rental Assistance Program thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury, though the future of the program beyond February is still uncertain.
The county’s Eviction Prevention Program (EPP) has provided emergency financial assistance to households in the form of rent payments, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs, and other expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to prevent evictions.
Since launching in 2020, the program has helped tens of thousands of Pima County residents stay in their homes during the pandemic and has distributed more than $50 million in relief to qualifying applicants.
Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer and deputy county administrator, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the additional funding will allow the program to meet the community’s need for emergency rental assistance through mid- to late-February. Beyond that is still up in the air.
The program officially stopped accepting new applications Dec. 14, citing dwindling funding and a backlog of applications that the county’s Community and Workforce Development Department, alongside its community partners, needed to work through.
The program had officially planned to shutter in February as those federal funding sources dried up.
“We believe we will have unmet need after that time (February) should we not be able to tap into further federal funding. I know we are currently continuing to receive about 100 inquiries per week…from people who are concerned, who are feeling vulnerable in terms of their housing situation,” Garcia told board Tuesday.
“We know that there is demand, and we are striving to figure out how to meet that demand when we run out of federal resources.”
While funds may be falling short of the need, the EPP program is continuing to point residents to other rental and utility assistance programs that can provide some relief, such as:
Tenants who have previously submitted an inquiry to the EEP are encouraged to call 520-724-2505 to speak with a staff member and see whether their case is eligible for assignment to a caseworker.
Individuals facing eviction are encouraged to visit Pima County’s Emergency Eviction Legal Services or call 520-724-3357. The EELS team can connect eligible tenants with legal services, help litigants navigate the eviction process, and connect individuals with other resources like job assistance.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
