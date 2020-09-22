Saturday may have been National Clean Up Day but for a Green Valley couple every day presents an opportunity to clean the community; and you’d be surprised what they find.
One morning last week, Jerry and Norma Marrion found 36 single-serving mini liquor bottles, a handful of spent energy drink cans, two disposable masks, a busted cardboard box, flattened styrofoam fountain drink cups, seven large plastic bottles and a lot of other stuff discarded by motorists along La Canada Drive between West Camino Casa Verde and Duval Mine Road. And they logged 2.97 miles.
La Canada was buzzing with vehicles and a landscaping crew was working south of Friends in Deed on a recent outing. Jerry, 77, and Norma, 83, talked with the crew who told them they generally pick up some of the trash but mostly focus on the landscaping.
The Marrions decided to head out toward Circle K knowing there would be plenty of litter along the way, and there was.
“They come out of Circle K and they either pour the liquor into their coffee mugs or they drink it and then make the turn,” Jerry says, gesturing as if to throw a bottle out of a window, “cause they don’t want to get caught with an open container in their car.”
“Our record is 85 down by Walgreens and 99 up by the community church."
A screw catches Jerry’s eye and he bends down to pick it up, saying it’s the sort of thing he’s on the lookout for on these walks. He got one in his tire the other day — “first time in over a decade” he had a flat tire.
It's got benefits
The Marrions walk three miles a day, seven days a week, and pick up whatever litter they come across. Norma says they’ve been doing it for almost a decade.
“You can’t believe the health benefits of walking,” Jerry says. “It’s low impact, doesn’t cost anything...it’s good for general strength and stamina and balance, which is critical.
“You sleep better, digest better.”
Norma’s a retired nurse who worked in long-term care for 44 years; she’s Jerry’s personal health expert. As a kid she spent time visiting nursing homes with her father who was Lutheran pastor and developed a fondness for elders.
“I always liked being around older people,” she said.
“She’s got one patient now,” Jerry says later on, pointing to himself.
“We just decided, well, if we’re gonna walk we might as well get something good done,” he says.
“I bet you’ve never done this before,” Norma laughs as she watches Jerry whip across the road to the median in between cars zooming by.
Jerry is tall and strides through the median scanning left to right and back again, sometimes stepping onto the road positioning himself to reach for trash.
Today they are out a little later in the morning than usual.
“We don’t want to impede traffic at all, that’s why we come out early, this is later,” he says.
Norma sticks to the sidewalk, at times about a football field behind Jerry depending on how much trash each of them is finding. It doesn’t take long for their bags to start filling up.
Some of their regular routes are from Walgreens on Continental Road to West Mission Twin Buttes; South Camino Del Sol to Desert Hills Lutheran Church; and they walk about a mile past the Community Performance and Art Center on Continental.
“Continental is littered all the time between La Canada and the roundabout,” he says.
“You rarely find anything in residential [areas],” Jerry says.
Interesting finds
Who’s doing the littering?
“I don’t really know if it’s the local people [or nonresidents] I think it’s likely a combination,” Norma says. “I don’t think older people would do that kind of thing.”
“Some of it does come off dump trucks...builders, contractors,” Jerry says.
“I found about 11 feet of PVC, which I now have in my garage and don’t know what I’m going to do with it,” he says.
Jerry’s found fan blades, tools (which he’s planning to give to a grandson), hats, gloves and in all his years of taking these walks, one condom.
“It [littering] is unnecessary,” he says.
“I understand there’s some stuff that could blow off a truck, it can happen.”
The other day in his neighborhood he found what looked like handfuls of diamonds strewn in the street just past some speed bumps. He swept it up — shattered glass.
He doesn’t dwell too long on the reasons why people are littering, he’d rather walk and talk about photography and all the things the GVR Camera Club is into these days. Or about his career as a real estate agent in this community he’s so fond of.
They moved to Green Valley 33 years ago from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We came down here with no jobs, we didn’t know a soul, it was like you dropped us in on the moon,” he says.
“When we came into town, [Green Valley] had 18 banks and two stop lights.”
He talks about when he came up with a Green Valley street name guide. It had translations, meanings and pronunciations of all the flowery Spanish street names. He gave it to potential home buyers he met, something memorable they would keep that had his name on it.
He eventually sold the rights to the book for $500 and bought a Sony camera with the proceeds.
He was talking about how kind and giving of time and talent the people of Green Valley are when, on cue, a lady pulled her car close to the median and stuck her hand out the window.
“Thanks for cleaning up, here’s a kindness stone!” she said as she handed Jerry a hand-painted rock.
“This is one day’s pick,” he said, opening up and showing off the trash-filled plastic bag.
“I know it,” she responded. “Thank you so much.”
A short time later another lady passed by and said she does the same thing in her neighborhood; she and Jerry lamented the litter.
“The garbage men, they have a hard job and a vital job,” he said. The other day he offered them a couple of cold soft drinks and they were happy to accept.
The garbage he takes off the streets ends up in his bin at home.
“Every once in a while I have a little extra that they wouldn’t have to take if they didn’t want to, but they do,” he said
He says the benefits outweigh the desire to take a day off.
“No pains, no medications, no doctor visits, no work restrictions, no play restrictions.”
Well, there are some pains involved.
“We get stuck with cactus all the time," he says as he angles his body and arm to reach for a styrofoam cup lodged in a prickly pear.
A few minutes later he bent down to pick up a discarded sanitizing wipe that had a cholla stem hidden underneath. He shook it off and a piece lodged itself to the tip of his shoe and stayed there for a while.
“We have people stop and thank us, bicyclists will stop...and so we do get a reward,” Norma says after catching up with Jerry. She got a kindness stone too, and they take them out and compare.
A cyclist recently gave them a gift card to Culver’s restaurant and Jerry piped in, "And you ain’t invited.”
“It’s such a beautiful community and we hate to see people wreck it,” he says.
The couple is hopeful one day they’ll see less litter or more people out picking it up.
The organization that started National Clean Up Day agrees. Their website says, “Study after study shows the highest indicator that someone will pick up litter is if they witness someone else picking up litter."
“Core to our beliefs is the notion that people want to do the right things; all they need is a little encouragement or incentive.”