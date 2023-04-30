When she first set sights on her Green Valley home, Debra Denison couldn’t help but dream up what the barren backyard would become.

Now, after years of shoveling gravel and sowing seeds, her back door abuts a booming desert oasis – bursting with fruit and shade trees, native flowers, fairy houses and a giant 1,500-gallon rainwater harvesting tank that gives life to it all.

Before she installed her larger cistern, Debra Denison collected rainwater with this simple washtub system on the side of her Green Valley home. 
Marie Light, a hydrologist with the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, speaks about water reclamation systems during a Green Valley Council forum April 20.
Debra Denison's backyard is home to native plants and trees, all irrigated with harvested rainwater. 


