When she first set sights on her Green Valley home, Debra Denison couldn’t help but dream up what the barren backyard would become.
Now, after years of shoveling gravel and sowing seeds, her back door abuts a booming desert oasis – bursting with fruit and shade trees, native flowers, fairy houses and a giant 1,500-gallon rainwater harvesting tank that gives life to it all.
“For me, I was just thinking about, well, what can I do to not pull more water from the ground, from our aquifer,” Denison said.
“And you know, the answer was right in front of me with rainwater. It’s here, it’s accessible, and I’d say it’s done a pretty good job of taking care of my plants.”
As Arizona communities continue to grapple with the impacts of a historic megadrought and a dwindling supply of Colorado River water, a growing number of homeowners are turning to innovative water conservation practices to enhance water security and promote sustainability in their own backyards.
What is it?
Rather than allowing rain to run-off your roof, rainwater harvesting is a process that can collect the rain as it falls from a surface and channel it into giant cisterns, or tanks, for use at a later time.
Once stored, it can be pumped for use in landscape irrigation, or filtered and sanitized for things like showering, drinking or other needs inside the home.
The practice can range from simple ideas such as rain barrels or trash cans set up underneath a gutter downspout, to complex systems for commercial buildings with thousand-gallon tanks that can supply potable water for an entire business.
Using simple configurations of earth and rock to create basins, dams and slopes, rainwater can also be harvested passively to irrigate trees and plants in parking lots and landscaped areas.
“Harvesting rainwater and stormwater are really wonderful alternatives to things like surface water (such as the Colorado River) and groundwater, and it’s really seeing a growth in its use throughout the state,” said Marie Light, a hydrologist with the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, at a recent Green Valley Council forum on water reclamation.
“As Lake Mead goes down, that surface water is becoming less of a source for us now, and with the possibility of going back to pumping more groundwater, it means we really should be looking at utilizing rainfall as well because we haven’t done so much of that in the past,” Light said.
Aside from benefiting your wallet with savings you’ll likely recoup on your water bill, Light said capturing rainwater and using it on-site for landscape irrigation can contribute to healthier ecosystems and improve water quality in local rivers and streams.
“The reason harvesting rainwater is so important really has to do with the water cycle. In a natural system, you have soil that can be infiltrated, you have evaporation, and you have only a very small part of it running off. The rest is soaking into the ground, whether shallowly or deeply, into the aquifer,” Light said.
“But urbanized areas, where we pave or put concrete on top of the earth, whatever falls on it runs off and there’s very little water that makes it into the ground. It’s really only going to be where people have gardens, or in the stream channels, and that means there’s not much returning back to the aquifer. This obviously isn’t a good thing for our groundwater levels, and it’s also not a good thing for the runoff that’s increasing substantially and causing erosion downstream.”
Looking ahead
From collecting rainwater to greywater – reclaimed water that can come from washing machines or air conditioner condensation and used again for landscape irrigation – Light said she’s seen a growing culture of water conversation among Pima County residents, and the future looks promising.
While Pima County is focused on several large-scale projects to increase its water security over time – with things like using reclaimed wastewater for irrigating county parks, golf courses and ball fields – Light said individuals also play an important part in achieving long-term sustainability goals.
“There’s so many things you can do in your own home – not just rainwater harvesting, but planting shady trees to cool down your yard, or adding greenery where you can to improve air quality – that can all make a significant difference not just for you, but for your entire neighborhood,” Light said.
But if broad implementation of these practices in homes across the county is the goal, it’s likely still in its grassroots phases, at least in unincorporated Pima County.
While the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality provides incentives for developers to integrate more green infrastructure in building plans, it does not provide incentives or rebates for individuals looking to install rain barrels or other water conservation methods in their backyards, like the City of Tucson currently offers through Tucson Water.
Some Green Valley residents at last week’s forum also said their HOAs presented new obstacles to installing rainwater harvesting systems outside their homes, with restrictions on things like the size of the cistern and whether they can be visible from the road or neighboring yards.
Light said that’s an issue she’s working to resolve with residents in and around Tucson, including an HOA management company, to develop clearer guidelines for homeowners and developers.
“I know more people are going to want to (harvest rainwater) and we understand it’s important that it’s done in a way that’s still attractive to the HOA, but still functional enough to meet your water demands. So we’re working on some draft language for some HOAs that could be helpful,” Light said.
But advocates like Denison are still hopeful the practice will continue to spread as other residents see its benefits. And not just those in the present – turning her backyard into a blooming oasis of native trees and flowers – but what it could mean for future generations.
“I really enjoy learning how to be self-sustaining, in small ways, within the context of an urban area. And my bottom line was, I’m going to benefit from this for a few years until I’m not around anymore, but somebody else is going to benefit from it after me, and surely the next seven generations will benefit even more from it,” Denison said.
“To some people that’s important, to some people that might not be. I don’t think there’s one statement or idea that could resonate for everyone, but for me, it’s like…if you care about the environment, what are you willing to do? Some can do a lot, and some can do a little. You just do what you can, and this is what I can do.”