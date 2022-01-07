If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Santa Cruz Valley Chapter AZ-193 of the Military Order of World Wars invites military and non-military guests to the Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium on Jan. 14 to celebrate the 35th Annual Massing of the Colors and Service of Remembrance Event.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Doors will open to the public at 9 a.m.
The patriotic ceremony is held to rededicate faith in the United States and present support of the national colors and the service members those colors represent, according to organizers.
The event is coordinated by Marlon Ruiz, Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) and National Vice Commander-in-Chief of MOWW.
Co-hosts are the Sahuarita Unified School District, Sahuarita High School Navy JROTC Program and event partner Rio Rico High School Army ROTC Program.
Participating organizations and local community service groups are welcome to be represented with their groups’ flag or banner or join the event in the audience.
The event signifies community involvement and support for veterans, local service and youth leadership programs. Family members and friends of veterans are encouraged to attend the solemn and respectful event.
The guest speaker is Superintendent of the Sahuarita Unified School District Manny Valenzuela, who will speak about "Individual Perseverance and National Resilience."
The school district will be presented with the prestigious MOWW Bronze Patrick Henry Organization Award plaque and citation for their years of continuous support of this event.
“The Massing of the Colors and Service of Remembrance is student and youth leadership program-centric," Ruiz said. "This event planning approach provides young future leaders involved in such programs as local school JROTC and Scouting the opportunity to actively participate in the planning, participation and execution of such veteran service organization community events and gain actual public event community leadership experience with MOWW guidance and mentorship with such patriotic education community activities."
The Sahuarita USD auditorium is at 350 W. Sahuarita Road. The event is free to the public.
