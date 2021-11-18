If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Registration deadline to enter the 11th annual Amado Chili Cookoff is Nov. 24, so get your entries ready to compete in this popular event set for Dec. 11 at Amado Territory.
Go to amadochilicookoff.org for details and sign-up form to join in the food, fun and compete for title of region’s best chili, cash prize and trophy. Cash incentive is offered to help offset costs for anyone with or has access to a commercial kitchen.
Sponsorship opportunities are still open, along with vendor space and slots to show off your ride in the Rose and Estes Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, also on Territory grounds that day. Car entries also vie for prizes.
Vendor and online car registration deadline: Dec. 10 (cars may register on show day for extra fee); sponsors may register online or send check to PPEP by Dec. 1.
Vendor info: call Vanessa at 520-205-4784; cookoff details: event coordinator Tony Bruno, 520-310-7712; or email info@amadochilicookoff.org
All event proceeds will go to the Amado Youth Center building fund to construct a new building at Kay Stupy-Sopori Neighborhood Park to replace the previous center made uninhabitable by a freak rainstorm in 2018. The project is within $245,000 of reaching its goal of $975,000, with hopes to break ground soon.
Can’t make the event but want to donate? On above website, look for red Support the Amado Youth Center Building Fund link.
