This Green Valley “peak bagger” just climbed a big one.
David Nichols, 73, summited Mount Kilimanjaro last month – the highest mountain in Africa and the tallest free-standing mountain in the world.
Though the mountain tops a lot of lists, Nichols, an avid hiker and outdoorsman, says he doesn’t really bother keeping count. Instead, he’s learning to just enjoy the journey – and whatever mountain it may lead him up next.
The climb
At 19,341 feet above sea level, Mount Kilimanjaro is one of the most popular high-altitude treks in the world – you need no ropes, no special climbing gear or equipment to walk up.
But that doesn’t mean it’s a walk in the park, says Nichols, who’s climbed plenty of peaks in his lifetime and still found parts of the hike demanding.
His six-day journey started at the base of the Tanzanian volcano, and wound through a variety of terrain, “from monkeys swinging on trees to glaciers and 16 degrees,” Nichols said.
Several porters assigned to his group helped prepare the route ahead – staking down tents, heating up water and cooking food – while guides hiked with the group at a steady pace to acclimate hikers to the altitude.
For Nichols, and for many who embark on the trek, the hardest part was the final push to the top. The all-day trek begins at midnight, with a steep, six-hour hike in the dark to ascend roughly 4,000 feet.
“It’s really funny, actually, because you cannot imagine how slow you’re hiking. And the final push is like climbing up a ladder to your roof – you can barely move, and you’re leaning forward so much. I’ll just put it this way, nobody was talking,” Nichols said.
But a glimpse of the sunrise just over the peak was enough to lighten the mood. At this point, there’s still another 500 feet to go, Nichols said, but that’s when you know you’ve made it.
Though Nichols wasn’t affected, the high altitude and low oxygen levels forced many to turn back, especially at the top. One study from researchers at the University of Edinburgh found that nearly half of all hikers who climb Kilimanjaro suffer some form of altitude sickness during the trek.
“(The guides) won’t let you stay more than 20 minutes at the top because of the altitude, and I saw so many people puking their guts out. There’s guides taking people down on cots left and right, and one dude with his shirt off in the freezing cold up there,” Nichols said.
Once all the photos are taken, hikers turn around to begin about a 7.5 mile hike back to base camp, which included a 4.5-mile section of stairs, Nichols said.
“That was a very punishing day,” he said with a laugh.
At the end of it all, each hiker gets a piece of paper certifying they’ve reached the peak of Africa’s tallest mountain.
Born a tree-hugger
His mountaineering adventures are in stark contrast to his upbringing in Rockford, Illinois, but after heading West for the first time, Nichols said it was love at first sight.
“Once I saw the mountains, I was sold. I said, ‘This is where I want to be. This is where I’m going to be.’”
Nichols and his wife, Dorie, settled in Bend, Oregon, for about 20 years, where Nichols continued to feed his love of the outdoors as a ski instructor and a volunteer for search and rescue operations.
Through the years, he’s traveled to 48 of the country’s 63 National Parks – climbing mountains, exploring slot canyons and whitewater rafting across the country and most of the Southwest.
But for Nichols, his adventures have always been less about checking something off a list and more about challenging himself, enjoying the journey and witnessing all the beauty nature has to offer.
“My whole deal is I just really love to be out in nature. I’m a tree-hugger and I have to credit my mom with that. She always took me outside, and now anytime I’m outside it feels like I’m just like a little kid again. It’s very comforting,” Nichols said.
His adventures in nature have also taken on a spiritual nature in recent years, he said, which he felt was exemplified at one point during his trek to Mount Kilimanjaro, just before the group began their final climb.
“We’re standing at our camp at 16,000 feet, and we gathered together with our guides, we got around and held hands, and then we asked for permission to come through. We asked for permission to come to the top,” Nichols said.
“You don’t have to be on the top of Kilimanjaro – it can be any place – but I think a lot of people come with this mentality that they have to conquer a mountain. But no – you’re never going to conquer any mountain. The mountain is only ever just allowing you to come through, and that's the real deal, that’s the real privilege,” he said.
“Anywhere I am, whether it’s Mt. Wrightson or wherever, I always ask for permission to come through.”
Life in Green Valley
After falling in love with Madera Canyon on a trip to the Green Valley area, Nichols and his wife decided to relocate here in 2015. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in some of his plans, Nichols really hasn’t slowed down much.
“To get where I want to be, I really can’t do it by playing pickleball. You have to be in fairly good shape to do the things I do,” he said.
Though his routine can change depending on what he’s training for, Nichols said his weekly regimen consists of two hikes up Mt. Wrighston, a 10-mile run, a 40-mile bike ride (his least favorite activity), and some squats, lunges and weightlifting mixed-in. He also practices Taekwondo, and starts every day with some breath work.
“It does take an awful lot of training, but I enjoy it, and obviously if I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t do these things,” he said.
“I always try to tell people who may be interested to take it slow at first – focus on balance, stretching and yoga, try to get comfortable and watch your knees,” Nichols said.
“Friends of mine who do this, we all know that to keep doing what we want to do, we have to focus on preventing injuries.”
But at 73, Nichols is still a big believer that the only limitation on what you can do is yourself.
“If you make up your mind to do something, and you want to do it, you can do it,” he said.
Nichols has already begun planning his next excursion, this time to South America to hike Machu Picchu. He’s also looking forward to eventually traveling to Nepal to visit Mount Everest Base Camp – a trip that was postponed during the pandemic.
But in the long run, Nichols said his main focus is just to continue to enjoy the journey.
“I’m just like a little kid thinking, ‘Where can I go next?’ But it doesn’t really matter where I go. I think there’s beauty in every place, and I’m just trying to seek out as much as I can."