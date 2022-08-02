Purchase Access

Attorney Kirsten Engel was well on her way to defeating Daniel Hernandez in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 6. Avery Anderson was far behind in third. 

Engel resigned her seat in the state Senate last year to make a bid for the open seat and will face Republican Juan Ciscomani in November if early returns hold up as expected. 



