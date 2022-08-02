Attorney Kirsten Engel was well on her way to defeating Daniel Hernandez in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 6. Avery Anderson was far behind in third.
Engel resigned her seat in the state Senate last year to make a bid for the open seat and will face Republican Juan Ciscomani in November if early returns hold up as expected.
Hernandez, who is in his third term in the state House representing Green Valley and Sahuarita, looked to take that next step with political ads reaching back more than a decade to tout his connection with former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. At the state Capitol he wasn't able to get much accomplished working in a GOP-dominated Legislature.
The Republican primary was a runaway for Ciscomani, who had the biggest bank account, highest name recognition and the experience of years in state government behind him.
His opponents in order of finish as of 9 p.m. Tuesday: Brandon Martin, Kathleen Winn, Young Mayberry and Lucretia Free. Those could change, though Ciscomani's lead is insurmountable.
The seat is open in the newly redrawn district with the retirement of Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. It leans slightly Republican and is considered competitive.
The district includes all of Green Valley, part of Sahuarita, and stretches to Sierra Vista, Safford and five counties — Pima, Pinal, Graham, Greenlee and Cochise.
CD7
Longtime U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva was unopposed in the Democratic primary in search of his 11th term in Congress.
He'll face Republican Luis Pozzolo, who defeated Nina Becker in a district that leans heavily Democratic.
