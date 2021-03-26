The popular Empty Bowls event sponsored by Valley Assistance Services will truly emphasize the meaning of empty this year.
The March 27 event will be a touchless, drive-thru format that will continue to raise money to assist the community with basic needs, support and prevention of homelessness.
“This year, unlike previous events, your bowl will be truly empty. No soup will be served,” Executive Director Chris Erickson said.
An outdoor drive-thru event will replace the indoor event.
Beginning at 9:30 a.m., cars may arrive at Valley Presbyterian Church 2800 S. Camino del Sol for the 10 a.m. to noon drive-thru in the parking lot.
Payment of $20 per person may be made with cash, a check made out to Valley Assistance Services, or by credit card. A staff member or volunteer will be on site with a card reader. There will be no online registration.
Bowls are being made and donated by Green Valley Recreation’s Ceramics Club, the Santa Rita Clay Studio, the Quail Creek Ceramics Club.
Erickson said she and volunteers at Valley Assistance Services wanted to continue the annual Empty Bowls event that symbolizes the true meaning of hunger.
“The drive-thru event was moved from the usual end of February to March 27 because it can still be chilly outdoors in February. We also wanted to have the Empty Bowls fundraiser before visitors left,” she said.
Traffic control will assist with two lanes of traffic at one entrance. Carts with a variety of about 25 colorful, handmade bowls will be brought to each car so guests can choose a bowl.
This year’s Silent Auction will be done online through April 15. Among the 20 items being offered is a golf package at Quail Creek, a variety of potted plants and an assortment of practical items. To sign up for the Silent Auction contact Office and Program Administrator Wes Moulton at 520-625-5966 or w.moulton@valleyassistanceservices.org.
A large sample of Empty Bowls is on display at the Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce. Stop by the Chamber office at 275 W. Continental Road, Suite 123, to see a selection of the colorful, handmade bowls that will be available March 27.