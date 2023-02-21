Empty Bowls held Saturday at Valley Presbyterian Church offered the same large selection of hand-made bowls and a variety of soups—with a major change.
Instead of everyone sitting and enjoying the soup together restaurant-style, all soups were packaged to go.
Chris Erickson, executive director of Empty Bowls sponsor Valley Assistance Services, said the format was decided on to be "COVID-cautious."
One section of tables offered colorful selections of hand-made donated bowls, and the former dining area had tables filled with gift baskets for people to bid on.
Local restaurants donated a tasty variety of soups including navy bean, broccoli cream, turkey rice, tomato basil, minestrone, tortilla and vegetable and others waiting to be brought out as these were gone.
Among the restaurants and organization that donated soups were Maria’s, American Legions Posts 66 and 131, 19th Hole, La Perla at La Posada, Dominick’s, Wisdoms, the Tubac Market among others.
New entertainment included the Desert Transplants Quartet of Jim Greer, Bob Standfast, David Hawks and David Bowen filling the large open space with warm and friendly music.
