The CEO of Green Valley Recreation sent an email to board members Friday asking why it appears that the board president is speaking to former employees about him.
Scott Somers sent the email, obtained by the Green Valley News, at 5:01 p.m. It read:
“It has been reported to me that President (Mike) Zelenak is contacting previous employees. One of the employees contacted said, ‘it looks like Zelenak is trying to dig up dirt on Scott.’ My first question is, is this true? My second question is, if it is true, at which executive session was authorization given to President Zelenak to contact previous employees?”
On Saturday, Zelenak told the Green Valley News it would be “an inaccurate statement” that he is looking for damaging information about Somers, and would not say whether he had contacted any former GVR employees.
“I’m not going to say anything about that because it would be a breach of confidentiality,” he said.
He added that if he were doing so, “It isn’t necessary to get authorization for that. I can’t imagine anybody thinking that there would be any restriction speaking to any former employees.”
Zelenak, who is up for re-election, noted that the organization has lost a high number of employees at all levels since Somers arrived in January 2021, and “I probably would have liked to know why they left.”
He noted Somers has an annual performance evaluation due soon, and added that the term “dig up dirt” was “somebody’s opinion.”
Zelenak, a strong supporter of Somers during the hiring process, wouldn’t say whether he still supports the CEO.
“I don’t really have a comment on that right now,” he said, adding, “It’s in GVR’s best interest for Scott Somers to be successful in his position.”
Two board members confirmed to the Green Valley News that nothing was discussed in meetings about Zelenak contacting former GVR employees regarding Somers’ performance.
Zelenak said Saturday he has not called Somers about Friday’s email and doesn’t plan to.
“I’m sure it’ll come up in a conversation,” he said.
