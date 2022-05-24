The Elgin Bridge Fire burning in eastern Santa Cruz County charred 4,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon but an evacuation order has been lifted.
Crews have kept the fire away from “high priority values at risk,” the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in an update Tuesday morning, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order it issued Monday for 11 homes on Mustang Ranch Road.
Attention is now turning to keeping the east-moving fire away from power lines that supply Fort Huachuca and Sierra Vista.
In addition, the forestry department said:
“Crews will also work today to establish containment line at the head of the fire to keep the fire south of State Route 82 and out of the Rain Valley community. Other objectives include, keeping the fire away from Upper Elgin Road to protect the communities of Elgin and Sonoita, and slowing spread to the southeast to protect the Babacomari Ranch.”
The fire started late Monday morning, driven by high winds and pockets of dry vegetation. The cause remains under investigation.
Seven hand crews have been assigned to the fire along with more than 10 engines, water tenders and aircraft.
Fire restrictions
As fire dangers grow, restrictions have been put into place.
Stage two campfire and smoking restrictions go into effect on state and federal lands throughout Southern and Southeastern Arizona today.
Among agencies in the Sahuarita and Green Valley area affected by the restrictions are the Coronado National Forest including Madera Canyon, the Bureau of Land Management and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for State Trust Lands.
During this time, the following activities will not be allowed:
•Building, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal or wood stove fires.
•Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building.
•Discharging a firearm unless in a lawful hunt.
•Operating any internal combustion engine off designated roadways, operating acetylene or other torches or using an explosive.
•Fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on federal and state trust lands.
Violations of these restrictions are punishable by fines, imprisonment or both. The restrictions will stay in place until rescinded.
