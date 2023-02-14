Roses are red, violets are blue, you are our teacher and we love you.
The students at Sahuarita Intermediate School celebrated Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with an all-school sing-along and letters to their teachers.
Groups of students took the stage to read what they love most about their teachers as a way to surprise them. Music Teacher Janis Hedin said the idea was a way to bring teachers joy.
“Originally, I started going Valentine's Day caroling with my students and we would take them class to class at the school and spread the love on Valentine’s Day,” she said. “It put everyone in such a good mood and eventually it just turned into a big event, with all our students singing at the same time.”
Hedin said students have been practicing the songs, which they sang from their seats in the auditorium filled with family and staff.
“I tried to string some songs together that had themes of friendship and togetherness,” she said. “It’s a theme we’ve been working on this year.”
Songs included titles like “You Make my Dreams Come True,” “Your Song” and “On Top of the World.”
The fifth-grade speakers were charged with taking all their classmates' letters and combining them into one to present.
“Everybody had something nice to say about our teacher and a lot of them had the same thing,” said 10-year-old Isabella Salcedo. “I could tell that they really loved him and he was a great teacher. So, I put it into all their words and made it into one big letter.”
Another fifth-grader, Aliah Baluyot, 10, said she focused on her favorite part about her teacher.
“Sometimes she gives us fun-themed things to do, like on Halloween we could dress up in costume,” she said. “There were certain things that other people said that inspired me when I wrote it like my classmates and peers.”
Principal Luis Sainz was honored with a video made by students and staff at the school.
Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
