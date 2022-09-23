Hargrove 09:20:22.png

Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove speaks Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting. 

With just under seven weeks to go until the Nov. 8 general election, the Pima County Elections Department has begun preparations for the run-up to Election Day, and they’re looking to lessons from this year’s primary to guide them.

During Pima County’s debut of electronic poll books in August, elections staff faced several challenges, from supply chain issues, staffing imbalances and training inadequacies, Elections Director Constance Hargrove noted in her after-action report.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

