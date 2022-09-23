With just under seven weeks to go until the Nov. 8 general election, the Pima County Elections Department has begun preparations for the run-up to Election Day, and they’re looking to lessons from this year’s primary to guide them.
During Pima County’s debut of electronic poll books in August, elections staff faced several challenges, from supply chain issues, staffing imbalances and training inadequacies, Elections Director Constance Hargrove noted in her after-action report.
But despite some setbacks, Hargrove said the overall response regarding the new vote center system remained positive, with several poll workers and voters commenting that the new system was an improvement from past set-ups, and the addition of e-poll books allowed for a faster, smoother and more convenient voting process.
“Pretty easy to use, even for a tech-challenged senior like myself,” noted one poll worker. “Those iPads rock.”
Supplies, equipment
Compounding printing and supply chain issues led to delays at some vote centers as they waited for support to arrive on Primary Election Day Aug. 2.
Provisional ballot envelopes, for example, were ordered from the vendor in December, but weren’t delivered to the Elections Department until primary day, according to the report, causing delays in the opening of at least three vote centers on Aug. 2.
Additionally, voters at the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library had long wait times and the site eventually shut down after running out of blank ballot sheets in the middle of the day. Voters were redirected to a nearby vote center or could wait for the center to reopen, which took about two hours, according to the report.
Typically, supply deliveries begin weeks before an election, which Hargrove said is still the goal for the general election as staff have already begun allocating items to be packed for distribution to vote centers. Additionally, allocations of ballot stock will be increased to 25-30% of total voters to supply each voting location with enough, she said.
While there were some issues with the e-poll book technology, most problems were easily resolved over the phone, the report noted. Typically, tech issues were fixed by resetting the device or its connection to the ballot printer, logging in to the e-poll books with the correct passwords, or readjusting the equipment on a flat surface.
The most common complaint from poll workers was the need, or anticipated need, for more e-poll books during the general election. To that end, Hargrove told the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that she’s secured 80 additional e-poll books from the vendor, Tenex – enough to place at least three at each vote center with spares to deploy if needed come November.
Hargrove said her department will also be receiving thermal receipt printers by the end of this month for vote centers, which should reduce the time needed to record ballot information from the e-poll books.
Staffing
As part of the checks and balances at election sites, Arizona law requires that the inspector, marshal, judges and clerks – the trained poll workers at each vote center that constitute the “election board” – be “divided equally” between the state’s two largest political parties.
But during Tuesday’s board meeting, Supervisor Steve Christy questioned imbalanced staffing at several of the county’s 129 vote centers, citing a “deficiency in Republicans of 177 workers,” from an earlier Elections Department report.
Some centers, Christy said, had no Republican poll workers present, while others reported having no Democrats.
In total, the county hired over 1,700 temporary aides and workers for the primary election, and while Hargrove said “some balancing was done” to ensure each vote center had at least one Republican poll worker on Primary Election Day, she added that finding workers to staff vote centers on the Tohono O'Odham Nation remains a challenge.
“We’ve been working with the Republican Party chair (to address the imbalance) since the primary election. I’ve received an extensive list of Republican workers and individuals that live on the Tohono O'Odham Nation that would be willing to work,” Hargrove said.
“While the majority of our vote centers are complete, we are still definitely working on the Sells area to make sure that we have equitable representation there,” she said.
A list of vote center staffing for the general election, which will include details about political party representation, will go in front of the Board of Supervisors for final approval at a future meeting.
Training
A majority of the complaints after the primary election centered on poll worker training and manuals, a critical part of the process that “needs a major overhaul,” Hargrove noted in her report.
“More training is necessary for everyone involved in the process, including staff. Inadequate training can cause careless mistakes, which do not necessarily affect the outcome of an election, but can create questions about the process,” Hargrove wrote.
Some training-related issues that emerged included confusion about whether poll observers would be allowed in vote centers (they are), the correct passwords for different functions on the e-poll books, and how workers were supposed to complete paperwork as they closed up on election night.
Especially important when implementing new technology is the availability of hands-on training, Hargrove said, which was limited before this year’s primary because of the large training class size.
To address these issues, the department plans to work with the county’s IT Department to staff a hotline specifically for technical support calls from poll workers, and assign a supervisor to monitor touchpad and e-poll book activity and connectivity throughout the day.
The department also plans to train voting equipment specialists who will have specific knowledge of equipment usage and troubleshooting at each vote center, and mandating that all enters set up and test their equipment the Monday before the election – a step that was previously optional.
The county’s elections trainer is in the process of revising the curriculum for all classes based on feedback from poll workers with a focus on smaller class sizes, during which Elections Department personnel will provide oversight to ensure all information is accurate and avoid further confusion of poll workers.
Provisional ballots
One large benefit to Pima County switching to a vote center system was an initial projection of an 83% reduction in provisional ballots issued on Election Day, which would help speed up the time needed to deliver final election results to the public.
But instead, the county saw about a 4% increase in provisional ballots cast in this year’s primary – 4,368 compared to 4,206 cast in the 2018 primary.
This trend, Hargrove points out, was largely due to voter behavior and current legislation.
Under current law, voters that receive an early ballot must vote a provisional ballot unless there is a real-time update of the voter registration database on Election Day. Pima County’s vote centers only interact with a copy of the voter registration database housed in the Cloud. As a result, about 90% of the provisional ballots cast in this year’s primary were from early voters.
But the county reported a decrease in provisional ballots cast in all other categories, a trend Hargrove expects will continue in the general election because of legislative changes under AZ Senate Bill 1460.
These changes will allow early voters to cast a regular ballot on Election Day if they surrender their early ballot, or confirm they have not returned their ballot to the Recorder’s Office.
But although there may be a reduction in the number of provisional ballots, Hargrove cautioned that it’s nearly impossible to predict how many voters will drop off their early ballots on Election Day.
Nearly 20,000 early ballots were dropped off at Pima County vote centers on Primary Election Day, which have to be verified by the county Recorder's Office before they’re transmitted to the elections office for tabulation.
Therefore, voter trends will largely drive the speed of results reporting, Hargrove said.