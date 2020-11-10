The Pima County Elections Department will begin a hand count Wednesday to resolve ballot anomalies affecting two local propositions: Proposition 484, a budget override for Continental Elementary School District, and Proposition 485, Green Valley Fire District’s $13 million bond request.
In a Tuesday meeting with CESD Superintendent Roxana Rico, Fire Chief Chuck Wunder and county officials, the department outlined the next steps in examining votes and what likely caused incomplete results to be reported on election night.
Elections Department Director Brad Nelson said he was confident they were going to get an accurate reflection of the voters’ will on the two items.
The first vote totals that came in election night fell far below the number of voters turning in ballots.
CESD’s 14 percent budget override proposition only showed 301 votes cast in an area where there are over 20,000 registered voters.
GVFD’s bond was also far below the number of voters, passing with nearly 98 percent approval, 3,595 to 78 votes.
Nelson said the cause of the discrepancy is likely a software issue related to an alteration that had to be made.
“Everything else on the ballot from the president on down is fine, it's just these two propositions,” Nelson said. “We believe it affected these two propositions when we had to make an alteration to our program to meet a requirement put upon us by the Arizona Secretary of State.”
In essence, the place on the ballot where the county’s software looks for “yes” and “no” votes shifted slightly.
The county still has some testing to do to figure out when and how the error occurred, but are confident these are the only two ballot items affected. They also have a solution.
Nelson said they will begin a hand count of affected ballots Wednesday morning, which will likely take several days.
During the process, the department will examine more than 20,000 ballots or images of the ballots created by their software to determine if the propositions received yes or no votes. The result gets called out and tallied by hand.
Only definitive yes or no votes will be counted. Any ballots without an answer selected, or ballots that have both yes and no marked, will not be considered a vote.
Nelson said that because both propositions fall within much of the same geographical area, they will do the count for both at the same time.
The process is similar to how the county calculates write-in candidates, which CESD is still waiting to hear results on for its governing board election. The tally for write-ins in the county has already begun.
Nelson said the county still has 10,000 to 15,000 ballots to count this week, which will go through the same process for the propositions once counted. Nelson predicted only a small portion of those ballots to be counted would impact the propositions.
Once the tallies are completed, they will be presented to the Pima County Board of Supervisors along with all the election results on Nov. 17, their next meeting, to be changed from unofficial results to official.
Nelson said the local stakeholders will receive results as the process goes along, before the Nov. 17 meeting. He hopes to have an answer on the proposition results by Saturday.
He invited CESD and GVFD representatives to be present during tabulation. The count will also be done on video, which will be archived and available for viewing.
During the count, there are periodic checks to ensure the person calling results has the same number as the person tallying the results.
Though Rico and Wunder both expressed an appreciation and comfort with the process, it is unclear what the results of the propositions will be.
“These anomalies began to come out at us like crazy and we knew we had a situation,” Nelson said. “Even though this is something down ballot, we take those as seriously as we do the top of the ballot.”