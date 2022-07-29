Constance3.JPG

Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove speaks about election security and Election Day preparations during a press conference on Thursday.

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Pima County is closing in on primary election day, and with the county implementing a vote center system for the first time, Elections Director Constance Hargrove wants voters to know her office is prepared.

“Arizona election officials – whether it’s the Recorder, Elections Director or poll workers – work very hard to ensure the election is safe, fair and secure, and we pay very close attention to the things that are going on in vote centers, in early voting locations and counting rooms,” Hargrove said during a press conference Thursday.

Mark1.JPG

Pima County Communications Director Mark Evans speaks about election security during a press conference Thursday. 


Mary Glen Hatcher

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

