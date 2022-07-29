Pima County is closing in on primary election day, and with the county implementing a vote center system for the first time, Elections Director Constance Hargrove wants voters to know her office is prepared.
“Arizona election officials – whether it’s the Recorder, Elections Director or poll workers – work very hard to ensure the election is safe, fair and secure, and we pay very close attention to the things that are going on in vote centers, in early voting locations and counting rooms,” Hargrove said during a press conference Thursday.
“We are very cognizant of the concerns…and what I would say to the general public is we are as concerned as they are about how the election turns out, and we want it to be fair and equitable for everyone.”
With the Aug. 2 primary just days away, election officials have been testing equipment and training poll workers on the county’s new electronic poll book technology as the county prepares to launch a vote center model for the first time.
“We have all of our electronic poll books, we have all of our printers, we have all of the devices that actually create the network in the vote centers…and that equipment is being deployed this week for Election Day,” Hargrove said.
The department has conducted a series of tests with its elections equipment, including printing and scanning test ballots to make sure they’re read accurately, and ensuring each vote center location has reliable internet access.
“For the rural areas, we did have to add an antenna to a couple of the locations, but all the cradlepoints do work, the connectivity is good and we have not had any issues,” Hargrove said.
Hargrove also emphasized security at the polls on Thursday and the county’s commitment to making sure votes are cast and counted accurately.
“Whether we are moving them from the Recorder’s Office to our office, whether we are walking them in to be counted or after they have been counted, there are always two people with ballots at all times, so that is a standard security measure,” Hargrove said.
“Poll workers are also trained to be observant, and they’re watching to see what’s going on. If they see any problems, they’ll contact us and if necessary, they will contact the police.”
Pima County Communications Director Mark Evans added that though concerns over election security have garnered a lot of attention, Pima County has the appropriate safeguards in place.
“The systems that we use in Pima County follow state law, they follow the Secretary of State’s Elections Procedures Manual, and they are specifically designed to prevent the things that are being alleged,” Evans said.
“A lot of it is simply based on people not understanding the process. It’s very complicated because it has so many checks and balances and security safeguards put in place to ensure that if you voted your ballot, and you voted properly, it gets counted.”
Vote centers
Election Day voting will look a little different this year as in-person voters have more options with the county’s new vote center system.
For the first time, Pima County residents can choose to visit any one of the county’s 129 polling places to drop-off their early ballots or cast their vote. The new system will be used for in-person voting on Tuesday and during the general election in November.
“We want the public to know that the way they may have voted in the past, maybe multiple times, was going to their neighborhood precinct. It’s different this year with vote centers, so instead of one place where you can go and vote, there’s 129 places where you can go and vote,” Evans said.
Eleven other Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, also use vote centers, but the county’s switch from precinct polling has drawn skepticism from some voters.
Two mock elections this summer demonstrated how the new technology works, and Hargrove said those trials have been useful to help the public “see that it’s not a huge change.”
Aside from having a wider variety of in-person voting options, Hargrove said the main thing voters can expect from the new model will be the transition from a paper to an electronic poll book.
“The workflow is still pretty much the same, the voting process is still pretty much the same, and I think (the mock elections) gave people an opportunity to actually go in and take the mystery out of what is being put in place,” Hargrove said.
Hargrove said the department has lingering concerns that any connectivity or device issue with the new equipment could create frustrations with voters, but with many voting locations dotted around the county, voters will still have options if wait times become a problem.
“The nice thing about vote centers in Pima County is most of the centers are located within three miles of each other, and they could go to another vote center. They do not have to wait like they would in a precinct to make sure everything is back up and running. As long as they haven’t been checked-in and issued a ballot, they are free to go to another vote center and vote,” she said.
For those who are planning to vote in person Tuesday, Hargrove asked for patience with poll workers, many of whom are also adjusting to the new technology and workflow.
“As they get used to it, it will go a lot quicker, but while they’re trying to figure it out, I just do not want voters to go in thinking that this is going to be a really, super-quick process and start complaining,” Hargrove said.
“These poll workers are voters just like the rest of us, and basically are volunteers, so I just want voters to be nice to them so that they come back for the general election in November,” she said.
Voting so far
As of Friday morning, over 142,000 people have submitted their ballots by mail or at an early voting site, according to data from the Pima County Recorder’s Office.
A spokesperson with the Recorder’s Office said they mailed out a little more than 357,000 early ballots this year, with a return rate that has so far been similar to the 2020 primary election, officials said.
Pima County voters overwhelmingly favor mail-in ballots, with about 60% doing so in the 2020 primary election and about 87% doing so in the 2020 general election, according to the Recorder’s Office.
As of Thursday, ballot return rates were higher for registered Democrats in Pima County (30.9%) than registered Republicans (23.6%), according to data tallied by Democratic political consultants UpLift Campaigns.
Initial results from this year’s primary election are expected to come out beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, an hour after the polls close, with most of the initial tallies reflecting mail-in or early ballots.
Ballots turned in Tuesday, including early ballots dropped off at vote centers and provisional ballots that may need additional verification, will be tabulated and added to the final count over the following days.
Election officials previously said the use of vote centers will eliminate the need to cast many provisional ballots – which are used when residents vote outside of their assigned precinct – and should lead to Tuesday’s results being known sooner.
However, officials cautioned that any results will still be “technically unofficial” until the canvass is complete on or about Aug. 16, a process that includes a hand count audit and final approval by the Pima County Board of Supervisors.