El Tour de Tucson

An El Tour de Tucson cyclist rides past a road closure sign along the route in 2021. 

 Dan Shearer / Green Valley News

Thousands of cyclists from Tucson and beyond are gearing up for the annual Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson – now in its 39th year – which kicks-off Saturday, Nov. 19.

And for the second year in a row, the event’s longest, 102-mile route will bring riders south of Tucson through parts of Green Valley and Sahuarita.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

