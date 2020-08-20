Perimeter Bicycling has postponed the El Tour de Tucson until April 10.
The 38th tour, originally planned for November, would be the first to come through Green Valley and Sahuarita.
Perimeter's new executive director TJ Juskiewicz announced the decision Thursday, citing safety and wellness during the coronavirus pandemic.
Juskiewicz said rider registrations would shift to the April date; riders could also move their registrations to the 39th El Tour planned for November 2021.
Organizers decided the mass-participation event wouldn't be feasible despite risk-mitigating protocols they considered.
In July, Juskiewicz told the Green Valley News that Perimeter looked at including drive- and bike-up packet pick-up, revamping aid stations with packaged treats and distancing riders over several downtown blocks at the starting line.
Registration opened April 20, and Perimeter had registered 1,060 riders by July 23. El Tour typically attracts 6,000 riders annually.
The 57- and the 100-mile route would have passed through Sahuarita on Nov. 21, hitting parts of Sahuarita Road, Old Nogales Highway, Continental Road and Duval Mine Road.
The 100-mile route would have stretched into Green Valley as riders looped their way back to Sahuarita and downtown Tucson.
Perimeter did not announce any route changes with the postponement.
Juskiewicz said Perimeter plans to announce virtual options for riders and teams to safely experience the ride in November.