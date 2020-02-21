El Tour de Tucson organizers are considering adding Green Valley and Sahuarita to this year's race route.
The race drew nearly 6,000 cyclists last November in scenic 25-, 50- and 100-mile races that looped around the city.
This year, tour organizers are considering a new route that would bring the bicyclists south through Sahuarita and Green Valley, possibly as part of the longest, competitive stretch. It's still in the talking stage and no decisions have been made on routes, said Charlene Grabowski, CEO of Perimeter Bicycling, which organizes the event.
"We have interest in coming down there but we have nothing to announce," she said Thursday. "We have a lot of work to do with a number of jurisdictions but don't have any news right now."
Grabowski told the Green Valley News that the tour needs to consider safety issues while maintaining the ride's challenge and scenic beauty.
Organizers have been holding meetings with local jurisdictions and community representatives to identify a finalized route.
Bill Adamson, chair of the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocate Committee, has been in on plans to try to bring the event through the area and supports the idea.
"Still starting in Tucson, but looping down through Sahuarita and Green Valley and then back up into Tucson," he said. He said he supports the plan to bring the 38-year-old event south.
The 100-mile route starts and ends in downtown Tucson at Armory Park on Sixth Avenue. Tour de Tucson registration historically has opened in March.
Adamson said he could see some benefits if the tour were to move south.
"It's a good thing for Green Valley and Sahuarita to get exposure to this event, which up until now has been only in Tucson," he said. "Many people from here participate. It's really been a ride around Tucson, and now they're seriously considering Green Valley."
A longtime cyclist, Adamson said he is excited at the prospect of riding the tour in his backyard.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department's Green Valley district commander, Lt. Derek Ogden, said he wasn't part of the tour's planning so far but doesn't anticipate any issues should riders come south to Green Valley.
"No concerns at all," he said Thursday. "I know the organizers of El Tour de Tucson and the people who put that event on are complete professionals. And the fact that it's such an established race, a lot of the procedures are already in play. It would just be moving it to a new route."
Ogden doesn't see the tour affecting residents who might need emergency assistance.
"The biggest issues would just be, probably, some road closures and some traffic delays and stuff associated with the race," he said. "There wouldn't be any kind of delay in response times or anything to that effect because all the personnel working it would be separate from the Green Valley District patrol."
Sahuarita Assistant Town Manager Teri Bankhead said planning is still in the preliminary stages and didn't have enough information to determine whether the tour would be suitable for the town.
"We are looking at all possibilities with them and the route – one that could come more into Sahuarita and one that would be more around a periphery," she said. "We're in the fact-finding mission right now. We do not know what this would mean for the town still in terms of impact, traffic, police, costs, traffic control; we still just don't know enough."
Some of the town's concerns include traffic impact for hours of road closures, necessary resources, safety and the cost-to-benefit ratio and bicyclist volumes, she said.
She said the Town of Sahuarita didn't ask for the event to come through the area and wasn't brought in at first for the planning. The town first became aware of its consideration after hearing about it second-hand.
"I think we're still just trying to learn a little more and, you know, being at the table," Bankhead said. "We just really don't know enough yet to decide if this is what's best for Sahuarita."