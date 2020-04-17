Get ready for bicyclists, and plenty of them.
El Tour de Tucson organizers confirmed this week that the annual event is coming to Sahuarita and Green Valley in November and bringing about 4,000 bicyclists along for the ride.
Event organizer Perimeter Bicycling said in February that it was considering moving two sections of the race — the 100-mie and 50-mile — to south of Tucson.
Perimeter CEO Charlene Grabowski confirmed Thursday that the 100-mile race would pass through Sahuarita and Green Valley and that a 57-mile race would pass through a corner of Sahuarita. El Tour de Tucson begins in downtown Tucson at Armory Park and is set for Nov. 21.
Grabowski said registration, a map and a new website — ElTourdeTucson.org — will launch Monday. They are working with the Arizona Department of Transportation on safety aspects of the ride.
Where can you expect to see riders?
The 57-mile route will leave Tucson and head south on Houghton Road then turn west onto Sahuarita Road, about 10 miles east of town. Bicyclists will go west to Nogales Highway and then head north back into Tucson.
The 100-mile route will take the same path out of Tucson, but bicyclists will turn south on Nogales Highway then veer onto Old Nogales Highway past Quail Creek and Madera Highlands. Old Nogales Highway turns into Continental Road and passes La Posada. Riders will go through the I-19 underpass and head up Continental past the Community Performance and Art Center all the way to Duval Mine Road.
Riders will then head west to Mission Road then ride north to Helmet Peak/Sahuarita Road. Bicyclists then head east on Sahuarita Road to Nogales Highway, where they turn north and back to Tucson.
Perimeter's operations and route director Tim Escobedo said he's happy with the new routes he designed with input from surrounding jurisdictions.
He also said he wants to see families join the shorter Fun Ride routes in Tucson.
Grabowski said Perimeter continues to work with Sahuarita Assistant Town Manager Teri Bankhead in Sahuarita and people in Green Valley including Bill Adamson, who chairs the Santa Cruz Valley Bicycle Advocate Committee.
Bankhead said the town agreed to the route in concept. However, she said an official agreement and special event permits are still in progress. The final route is contingent on that.
Grabowski said the November date is far enough out that she is hopeful there will be a better understanding of what would and wouldn't be appropriate as it nears.
"The thing that continues to be on the top of my mind is, life is going to change as we move forward," she said. "Having 2,000 riders at the 100 and 2,000 at the 57, I have to, again, stay very aware of what the requirements are going to be. That's my biggest challenge that is worrying me is, I'm going to have a big group of people and is that going to be OK?"