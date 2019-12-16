Interstate 19 drivers beware: The Arizona Department of Transportation will kick into high gear with the El Toro Road widening project at the start of 2020.
ADOT spokesman Garin Groff said crews are expected to begin demolishing portions of the southbound bridge on Jan. 6.
The project will occur in four phases as ADOT demolishes and replaces the southbound and northbound structures at El Toro Road. ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction during daytime hours, though some work will require narrowing I-19 to one lane in each direction during overnight hours.
- Phase 1: Southbound traffic will shift to the outside lanes while the inside portion of the structure is demolished and rebuilt. The new portion will be wider than the current configuration.
- Phase 2: Northbound and southbound traffic will share the southbound structure while the northbound structure is demolished and replaced. Because the southbound structure will have been widened, it will be possible for the structure to carry two lanes of traffic in each direction.
- Phase 3: Northbound traffic will return to the new northbound bridge. Southbound traffic will shift to the new inside portion of the southbound bridge as outside portion is demolished and rebuilt.
- Phase 4: Both directions of traffic will use the newly rebuilt bridges as work shifts to repaving I-19 in the area. During this portion of the project, drivers should expect overnight lane restrictions and allow for extra travel time.
The project will require closures of El Toro Road at times, though detours will be in place. No dates have been finalized for those closures so far.
The project is scheduled for completion in late 2020.