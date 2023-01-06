John and Marlaine Koster were browsing the egg aisle at Safeway in Green Valley when he let out a gasp.
“Can you believe these prices? I can remember times when prices weren’t nearly half as high,” John said, contemplating eggs priced between $7.99 and $9.49 per dozen.
Marlaine, who grew up on a dairy and poultry farm, said egg sales were always a big part of what kept their family farm running.
“But never at these prices,” she added.
The couple said they’re fortunate to have time in retirement to browse the sales, and shopping on senior discount days at places like Fry’s and Safeway also helps cut down on their grocery bill.
“We’re very fortunate, but it is something that makes you stop and think,” John said.
Another nearby shopper, adding a carton to her basket, said that deals on eggs have become her latest couponing target.
“I used to look for the price of meat, and now that seems to have gone down, I’m looking for the price of eggs,” she said. “Definitely makes you think about getting chickens.”
High costs
The surge in egg prices has stood out in a year when many Americans have been stunned by growing grocery bills.
As of November, prices for eggs were up 49.1% over the previous year, according to data from the Consumer Price Index, which was the largest annual percentage increase among all grocery items during that period.
By comparison, the overarching “food at home” category was up about 12% over the year ending in November, according to the CPI.
The increase is even more pronounced when looking at the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in the U.S., which jumped from an average of $1.71 per dozen in November 2021, to $3.59 during the 2022 holiday season, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Agencies like the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center have seen an increase in the cost of eggs, too.
Executive Director Carlos Valles said they used to pay $2 a dozen and now pay $4.
“We used to provide milk and eggs on each visit for families but now can only offer one or the other,” he said. “We could no longer support providing both items on each visit.”
It isn't only eggs that have gone up, he said.
“Everything, and I mean everything has gotten more expensive,” he said. “We also pay a fuel surcharge on each delivery we get from our food suppliers. Costs have gotten out of hand.”
Why is it expensive?
Though overall inflation and supply chain issues – like the rising cost of chicken feed – are playing a part in the wild price dynamics, the main culprit is the extremely deadly and widespread outbreak of bird flu that hit flocks across the U.S. this year, and has killed a large share of egg-laying birds.
More than 57.8 million birds have been affected by the virus since January 2022, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the disease is relatively rare in the U.S. – the last bout was in 2015, when a record 50.5 million birds were impacted – avian influenza is extremely contagious and lethal, killing upwards of 90% of chickens who contract it, often within 48 hours of infection, according to the CDC.
With a large number of hens among the infected, the total number of egg-layers and total egg production in the U.S. was down about 5% in November 2022 compared to the previous year, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The prolonged impact of the outbreak has led to supply shortages and empty store shelves in grocery stores across the country, and ultimately caused the USDA to lower its forecasts for table-egg production, egg imports and exports in the last quarter of 2022 and early 2023.
But some experts say price pressures appear to be easing, and could let up during the first quarter of 2023, in part because consumer demand for eggs typically eases after the holidays. But any additional outbreaks of bird flu could change that, and the increased cost of feeding chickens could keep egg prices elevated as long as inflation remains high.
Raising chickens
For those who raise chickens, the increase in the price of eggs is a reminder of the benefits of growing their own.
Hannah Gardner lives just outside Rancho Sahuarita and has found the benefits of raising chickens herself, especially now.
“I'd love to help everyone get started with raising their own little egg-laying flock,” she said. “If most households kept just three to four chickens the entire egg industry would be disrupted. It's actually incredibly easy, more environmentally friendly and ethically sound.”
Gardner, who used to live in Rancho Sahuarita with her family, started her own chicken flock as a way to “live a more self-sustainable lifestyle in the face of economic uncertainty.”
“It started out with just six chickens in my backyard," she said. "My flock sits at about 20 hens now and we just hatched 15 of our own chicks via incubator.”
While she doesn’t sell eggs to make a living, the increased price of eggs reaffirms her belief in the value of homesteading.
“I have sold some eggs here and there and noticed prices going up locally,” she said. “People seem to like higher quality, locally sourced eggs over inflated store brands. I don't make a profit really but it does help pay for feeding my own birds, who in turn feed our family.”