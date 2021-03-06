Dramatic cuts are needed on the initial design concept for the East Center Pool to bring the project closer to the GVR Board’s estimated budget of $500,000.
That was the conclusion Thursday during Aquatics Subcommittee meeting.
This initial design concept for East Center Pool, which included a multi-use, 75-foot pool with zero-entry, a large, flat area for water exercises, and an eight-foot deep end for synchronized swimming and other deep-water exercises, would cost an estimated $1.3 million.
The group discussed reconfiguring the “L-shaped” pool design into a simple rectangular design—a move that would reduce construction costs by about $35,000, said Dave Acklin of Aqua Design International.
Though the subcommittee suggested a number of alterations to the size, shape and depth of the pool design, Acklin acknowledged that the hard costs of project materials and equipment, like steel, concrete, and water pumps, would still take up a large portion of the budget.
When asked directly by subcommittee member Lynn Janklow if $500,000 was realistic for the pool’s redesign, Acklin said no.
“I think we’re looking at at least $750,000 for (redesigning) the East Center pool,” he said.
There was also discussion about retro-fitting the West Center into an “aquatics center” that could better balance the community’s various needs and desires sometime in the future. The West Center location, subcommittee member David Jung pointed out, offers more parking and is not as landlocked as the East Center, which would make it a better fit for expansion into a larger, multi-use space.
“This might be an option to consider in the future,” CEO Scott Somers told the Green Valley News in an email, but pointed out that the immediate priority for the board will be what to do with the East Center Pool.
The Aquatics Subcommittee and a staff recommendation will be presented to the Planning and Evaluation Committee on March 11 and to the GVR Board of Directors on March 17.