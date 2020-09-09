It's been more than a month since the GVR Board of Directors stalled plans to replace the East Center pool, and members are wondering about its future.
Director and Planning and Evaluation Committee chair Randy Howard put forward a motion July 29 to approve spending up to $15,000 on preliminary designs for a replacement pool at East Center. The pool closed in May after contractors found it was losing 250 gallons of water per day from a leak.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar said ground under the pool needs restabilizing. Howard's motion failed to move forward after ending in a tie. Director Mike Zelenak recommended any further progress on the pool wait until mid-2021.
Replace or not
On Friday, Zelenak said it wasn't a vote against replacing the pool and that he wouldn't oppose taking up the issue before mid-2021, but he does want more discussion and research before moving forward.
"It needs to be part of a larger discussion of what else might go there," he said. "Do we need 13 pools or are 12 enough? I think if we don't do that, we're not really giving due diligence to what our assignment actually is."
Zelenak also pointed to uncertainty from coronavirus that needs assessing before committing to large expenditures.
GVR member Susan Ford said she started using the East Center pool after moving to Green Valley 14 years ago.
"There are people who use it who'll go twice a day – morning and evening," she said. "I met a lovely couple there originally from Germany, and they would go there morning and night. A lot of the people who use the pool sort of get to know people, and there's a little social thing going on there."
Ford has used all of GVR's 13 pools but said the East Center matches her needs the best for water-resistance exercises and proximity to her home.
"I like the fact that so much of the pool is fairly shallow because I don't swim well," she said. "But I can do water walking or resistance kicking and still get a lot of the exercise that I need."
The only other pool Ford liked was the old pool at Abrego North.
"They took out the features that I liked and made the deep end sort of 'L' shaped, and it cut into water walking," she said. "I tried to use part of the deep end for my water resistance flutter kicking, but it didn't work out well for me. So, I haven't been back to North Abrego since they replaced the configuration."
Ford said that's why she doesn't want any changes made the East Center pool's design.
GVR replaced the North Abrego pool in 2016. Green Valley News reported the estimated total at $455,000 for the pool, spa, shade, remodeling and additional parking.
GVR member Kathy Palese said it's not so much that she doesn't want the pool rebuilt as there are other things GVR needs to attend to before spending money on a replacement. Palese was on the board from 2015-18, and on the Planning and Evaluation Committee.
Palese said with expansions in the works for the lapidary and woodworker clubs, GVR should ask whether they should be spending money on replacing the East Center pool with 12 others available for members.
"All I'm asking is they do the pros and the cons, look at the facts, not the feelings and make a decision," she said.
Is it mandated?
Some members have questioned whether GVR must maintain the East Center pool as part of an agreement that goes back to 1967.
A Warranty Deed signed June 6, 1967, between Arizona Land Title and Trust Co. and the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development stated the grantee agreed "that the large swimming pool located near the Recreation Center in Green Valley ... shall be permanently used as a swimming pool for the use, without distinction, of apartment dwellers and present and future home owners and their families and invited guests in Green Valley on reasonable use charges."
Whether the document binds GVR to have an East Center pool is up for debate. Palese believes GVR sought an legal opinion on the deed, though not when she was on the board.
"Legal opinions are an executive order, and unless there's a summary that's brought up and approved by the board to allow the members to have that summary, members don't really get to find out what's going on with those legal opinions," she said.
Zelenak said he disagrees that GVR must have the pool, but he said that debate isn't settled.
Pool usage
In January and February, the East Center logged the lowest use out of the seven major centers – Las Campanas, Canoa Hills, Desert Hills, Canoa Ranch, Santa Rita Springs and West Center. It ranked in the middle among the six satellite centers for the same months.
GVR closed its pools mid-March due to the pandemic. There is no data for April through June.
While the East Center numbers are low, Ford said one reason could be members don't always swipe their cards when using the pools. That would cause the numbers to look lower.
Palese said members not signing in is a valid argument, but said it highlights the importance of doing so at the amenities they enjoy.
"Because those numbers count," she said.
Howard said the board still needs to resolve issues before any further public discussion could take place. In the meantime, the East Center pool remains drained and closed.