The GVR Board of Directors discussed whether to release a summary of the legal opinion concerning the East Center pool, but making it public is still up in the air.
During a workshop Wednesday, the board took up the topic following a special meeting on naming the organization's new pickleball complex after former CEO Kent Blumenthal.
The opinion addresses whether there is a legal requirement compelling Green Valley Recreation to maintain a pool at East Center.
The pool closed in May after contractors found it was leaking 250 gallons of water a day.
Progress stalled in July when director and Planning and Evaluation Committee chair Randy Howard proposed the board approve up to $15,000 for preliminary design work to replace the pool. The board's vote ended in a tie.
The pool's future is dividing GVR members, who either want the pool replaced or done away with to make room for other projects.
Back 50-plus years
A key point in the debate is whether a Warranty Deed from June 14, 1967, between Arizona Land Title and Trust Co. and the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington legally binds GVR to keep the East Center pool.
Other contracts since 1967 also affect the legal opinion.
Legal opinions are between GVR's lawyers and the Board of Directors. They are also reviewed during executive sessions to maintain confidentiality.
The rules governing executive sessions — typically reserved for legal discussions and personnel matters — prohibit directors from revealing information.
Workshop debate
During Wednesday's discussion, director Christine Gallegos said releasing a summary of the legal opinion was a matter of fairness since a director revealed a sentence of it during an open meeting.
"Because now that sentence is out there," she said. "It was said in an open meeting, and so that leaves an impression with our members that I'm very, very unhappy with."
Gallegos said it could leave an opinion with members that might not be accurate given other information was left out.
Directors didn't disclose what the sentence was, the director's identity or meeting where it occurred when director Charlie Sieck asked about it.
Director Bev Lawless suggested having a summary made if the board should move forward with sharing the opinion with members.
"The legal opinion that we have is very long, it's a little bit complicated and, I think, a lot of people will be able to misunderstand it or misinterpret it depending on their point of view," she said. "And I think we need to ask (GVR attorney) Wendy (Ehrlich) for a brief summary of that, that would be simpler and easier for people to understand."
Director Mark Kelley disagreed with revealing any part of the legal opinion.
"The whole point of having legal opinions is to have them in a confidential state," he said. "To preserve that attorney-client privilege, which keeps that information with the owner should any litigation arise. We do not want to compromise any sort of standing we might have on an issue. Anything that will support our decisions should remain confidential and should not be subjected to disclosure should a lawsuit arise."
Sieck recommended the board hold off on releasing any summary until they decide what they're going to do with the East Center pool.
Lawless agreed with the recommendation.
"The controversy is whether we're going to replace the pool or not," she said. "If we decide to go ahead with the pool, nobody cares what the legal opinion says. If we decide not to go ahead with the pool, and if people complain, then we could ask Wendy for the summary at that point in time to back our position."
Director Beverly Tobiason also agreed since the board postponed making any decision on the East Center pool.
"I think until the East Center pool becomes an issue the board is discussing again, that is when we would look at getting additional legal opinions or summaries of legal opinions," she said. "Just as part of the data collection for the board. But right now, we're at a standstill. So, it doesn't make sense to me to move forward to gather additional data at this time."
Pool debate
The East Center pool has garnered plenty of discussion among members since the board stalled on moving forward with preliminary designs.
In addition to letters to the editor and online posts at the Green Valley News' NABUR social media site, GVR directors received multiple emails from members about the pool's future.
On Thursday, director Mike Zelenak said there had been a surprising amount of debate among members about replacing the pool.
"There's been a lot of responses, an inordinate amount I would say, regarding that," he said. "Especially considering the amount the pool was being used in time past. This is all information that is on the GVR website, and the public can see it."
GVR logs show the East Center pool had the lowest usage in November and December 2019 and January and February among the seven major centers – Las Campanas, Canoa Hills, Desert Hills, Canoa Ranch, Santa Rita Springs and West Center. West Center had the second-lowest usage.
However, during the same period a year earlier, East center had the second-lowest usage followed by West Center.
Zelenak said the board hadn't had a detailed enough discussion to say what the pool's future is at this point.
He said the board's workshop is a brainstorming session, and determining whether or not to release a legal opinion or summary would have to come during a meeting. He said he hadn't decided if he would place the topic on the board's agenda.
While Zelenak isn't opposed to releasing it, he said he doesn't see any rush. However, he said a summary could help remove confusion among members when debating the pool's future.
Green Valley News published a letter from Friends of GVR president Nina Campfield on Sept. 16 where she said directors don't have an obligation to disclose legal opinions. Campfield is a former GVR director.
Campfield said she isn't taking a stand on whether the board should release a summary of the opinion and she doesn't think they should feel compelled to either. However, she said releasing a summary could be useful.
Campfield said there's no shortage of opinions on the pool's future among members, which she found out after posting the letter on social media.
"I made the mistake of posting that on Nextdoor," she said. "I thought I was getting a lot of emails related to the presidential election. I'm getting twice as many from posts on Nextdoor."
Campfield doesn't know if releasing the summary would help or not but said having more information would be useful for the members to have. Until then, Campfield found one way of looking at the situation.
"I think common sense would tell you if the board is not proceeding as if it does have a legal obligation that probably the legal opinion says it doesn't," she said. "But emotions sometimes overcomes what I would call common sense."