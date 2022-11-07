Rollover 11/07/22.jpg

A single-vehicle rollover on southbound I-19 sent two people to the hospital early Monday.   

 Green Valley Fire District

A single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 19 sent two people to the hospital Monday morning, one in critical condition after she was ejected, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

Emergency responders were dispatched to southbound I-19, near the Duval Mine Road off-ramp, around 5:15 a.m. after an initial report of a vehicle rollover, according to a GVFD spokesperson.



