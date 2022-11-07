A single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 19 sent two people to the hospital Monday morning, one in critical condition after she was ejected, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
Emergency responders were dispatched to southbound I-19, near the Duval Mine Road off-ramp, around 5:15 a.m. after an initial report of a vehicle rollover, according to a GVFD spokesperson.
Officers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Sahuarita Police Department responded to assist.
Crews found two patients – one woman in her 30s who had been ejected from the vehicle and was in critical condition, and an elderly man who was restrained in the vehicle with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both were taken to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson. Neither are believed to be residents of Green Valley or Sahuarita, according to a GVFD spokesperson.
First responders also extricated a dog from the vehicle who was unharmed, and will be boarded with SPD’s animal control division.
Field units have shut down the I-19 off-ramp on Duval Mine Road to investigate.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone