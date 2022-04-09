Days before the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile showed up at the Quail Creek car show, its two navigators — known as Hotdoggers — stopped by Holly Doyle's house in Sahuarita to give her 10-year-old son, Kodi, the ride of his life.
"The way his face lit up when they came, it was just awesome," Doyle said.
Kodi's favorite toy is a Hot Wheels monster truck with a Wienermobile design that he received as a Christmas gift. Knowing this, a resident at La Posada set up the joy ride for Kodi, who has apraxia, a learning disorder.
Kodi's experience in the Wienermobile that day is something he and his mother won't forget anytime soon.
"My cheeks hurt from grinning the day we did the drive because he was just up there chatting away like it was no big deal, but it's one of those things that not everyone gets to experience," she said.
Along for the ride
Everything was going according to plan when Holly picked up Kodi from school early to bring him home for the surprise.
"He didn't even know why I was taking him out of school early, but that was what time worked best," she said.
Soon after, the iconic hot-dog-on-wheels showed up on their doorstep.
"The neighbors and neighborhood kids who just got out of school came over and were taking pictures and stuff outside, so he had to puff his chest out a little bit, but he was grinning from ear to ear."
Then, the Hotdoggers asked where he wanted to go. His chosen destination: back to school to show it off. And he jumped into the front seat to co-pilot.
As the Wienermobile drove around the parking lot at Great Expectations Academy, Kodi soaked it up like a wet hot dog bun.
"People were waving and videoing and stuff like that. He just thought it was the coolest thing since sliced bread," Doyle said.
Kodi even made friends with the Hotdoggers, which usually doesn't happen so quickly with him.
"The gentleman who was driving the Wienermobile just took a liking to him, and they were just up front chatting the whole time, and so it made him at peace and comfortable," Doyle said.
Parting gifts
Kodi didn't return home empty-handed. The Hotdoggers gave him a miniature Wienermobile, a Wiener Whistle, and a Wienermobile beanie baby, and after seeing the figurines on the dashboard, Kodi returned the favor.
"When we got back to our house, he was like, 'I'll be right back,' and he ran inside and came back, and he had got a little race car driver lego to put on the dash," Doyle said.
When Kodi met up with the Hotdoggers and saw the Wienermobile again at the car show on April 3, his passion for the brand may have even intensified.
"He wants all the whistles, because they had a little setup of all the different whistles and how they've changed over the years," said Doyle, the manager at Posada Java. "He still plays with that monster truck, and he still sleeps with that beanie they gave him, so when they come to town again, I'll definitely have to make sure I can let him go see."