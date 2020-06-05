By second grade, Daniel Shapiro knew he wanted to be an Eagle Scout. A Cub Scout by age 10, he participated in an Eagle Court of Honor, watching as another troop member progressed to the highest rank possible in the scouts.
He set his sights on his goal, moving up to Life Scout in Troop 301.
Now, at 13, his dream is coming true.
“I’m most looking forward to just knowing I’m an Eagle Scout,” he said. “It’s something that can go on my resume. It means I completed something.”
Shapiro finished his Eagle Scout project at the end of May. As an active competitive swimmer with the Sahuarita Stingrays, he had noticed the flag at the Sahuarita Aquatic Center didn’t have much visibility and he wanted to change that.
“There's no proper place for the flag,” he said. “It’s hooked under the scoreboard and it gets blocked by tents and spectators.”
Shapiro eased through his workbook for project planning, following all the steps for fundraising and approval.
The aquatic center was behind him and they were set on starting the project April 4, but with the governor's stay-at-home order in place, Shapiro wanted to err on the side of safety.
“Daniel felt it wouldn't be wise to meet against the order,” his mom, Heidi Shapiro, said. “Once we got the go-ahead from the governor and council we started the project on May 29 and finished it May 30 because the concrete had to cure.”
During the stay-at-home order, he added to his project, building a flagpole stand to store the 25-foot telescoping flagpole when not in use.
Heidi Shapiro said the Stingrays allowed Daniel to set up a fundraising bin at previous swim meets, and many were willing to donate.
“Daniel spends a lot of time at the pool and swimming,” Heidi Shapiro said. “He’s going to Walden Grove next year and he's going to be swimming there as well. It was so neat to see him do this project no one's seen before.”
Daniel said it felt “awesome” to see the flagpole up and take photos of the finished result. Next, everything he’s had to submit, including a binder containing his planning workbook and hours worked, will be evaluated. He’ll receive a final review before receiving his Eagle Scout status.
He’s working on anticipating questions they may ask him and said he advises other scouts to work diligently on their projects to achieve success.
“Stay organized and get things done when you can,” he said. “Be organized and on top of things.”
Heidi Shapiro said it’s been a moment of pride to watch him in the scouts over the years.
“He's my oldest son so he’s had all the firsts for our family and it’s fantastic seeing how he has grown,” she said. “He’s been a quieter, shyer boy and he expressed that after the process he’s been able to talk to adults more confidently. It’s neat to see his organizational skills and see him complete a project from start to finish.”