Over 100 years ago, Continental Elementary School was founded and named for the Continental Rubber Company which was in the area by request of President Woodrow Wilson to aid with the WWI war effort.
Now, thanks to a local Life Scout and the community who helped him, a brick plaza out front will commemorate that history and the alumni who called themselves Continental Colts.
The Continental School Celebration Plaza was marked with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, unveiling over 156 bricks engraved with names of former students, school staff, teachers, students and community groups.
The plaza is the fundraising Eagle Scout project by Life Scout Cutter Papritz of Troop 301 Green Valley/Sahuarita to help with the eighth-grade Civics Club’s annual trip to Washington, D.C.
Papritz graduated from CESD and has moved on to Walden Grove High School where he is in his freshman year.
“Well, it took a lot of time and effort and energy and I needed a lot of help, so being able to complete this after all this time feels really good,” he said. “It’s quite amazing that we were able to get this far with this project.”
He said many people helped make the plaza a reality.
Home Depot donated the non-engraved bricks that fill out the plaza; Green Valley Decorative Rock donated sand; and Polar Engraving created the engraved bricks.
Family and friends pitched in with labor, and Cutter said it took about 90 hours.
The Continental School District Education Foundation covered the cost of 75 bricks for this year’s eighth-graders and funded a special array in the plaza that acts as its namesake.
Math instructor Enrique Vance, teacher representative for the foundation, said they were thankful for the project.
“The foundation has been able to provide a lot of support through the school and they provided support creating this moment here,” he said. “We’re thankful for their continued support and as teachers appreciate it as well.”
Cutter’s father, Carew, helped with the project and said seeing the plaza unveiled was especially encouraging now.
“It’s just exciting especially during COVID,” he said. “I think that's the big thing, it’s a moment of joy and hope amidst all this difficulty and we're still talking about going forward and this is what this project means. It’s 100 years of history and the fact that we're still celebrating hope and being alive and going forward, it's what's important in life. ”
The project is completed and the fundraising opportunity will continue for the district. Cutter will act as a lead on the project and the school will continue to sell engraved bricks, which will be available on the website Cutter created for $35.
“I think it's a really good community service project to keep going,” Carew said. “We’re hoping to see this all the way out and make a huge plaza out of it.”
They hope to see different eras of the school’s history represented in the bricks.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said the project will continue to be a great way to raise funds for the eighth-grade trip and a show of pride.
“It’s a continued testament to the pride that Continental Colts have,” she said. “We say once a Colt, always a Colt and you can see that from the bricks.”
Cutter hopes the plaza continues to expand over the years.
“This school has a lot of pride and spirit and they can continue this and make it an amazing thing,” he said. “When you walk in and see this giant amazing plaza it shows you how much school pride was put into this.”
So far they’ve raised about $3,100 for the Civics Club's trip, which they are hoping will be possible in May after being canceled earlier this year.
“If you’re going to do a project, shoot for a big project,” Cutter said. “Make it cool, make it awesome, make it amazing.”