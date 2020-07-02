When Continental Elementary School District was formed in 1916, World War I was underway, Woodrow Wilson was president and Norman Rockwell had his first cover for The Saturday Evening Post.
Over 100 years later, a Boy Scout is working to celebrate his school’s history, bring together former classmates, and leave a mark upon the school for decades to come through his Eagle Scout project.
Cutter Papritz, 13, just completed his final year at Continental before he heads to Walden Grove High School. Participating in scouting since Cub Scouts, he knew he wanted to climb to the level of Eagle Scout.
At first, Papritz wanted to do a project that helped disabled people visit national parks, but along the way he discovered it would take years of fundraising. After batting around some other ideas, he decided to do a project that gave back to the eighth-grade class affected by COVID-19 along with the entire Continental School community.
“In front of the school sign we have a bunch of rocks and dirt and I thought it would look kind of nice if we put bricks in there,” he said. “I asked the school foundation for free engraved bricks for all the eighth-graders since we didn't get an eighth-grade promotion.”
The Continental School 100 year + Celebration Plaza will be made up of bricks engraved with student names and their graduation year at the front of the school. Papritz even convinced the Continental School District Education Foundation to cover the cost of 75 bricks for this year’s eighth-graders.
Along with beautifying the front of the school and commemorating students, it will also serve as a fundraiser. Alumni, teachers, the community and businesses can buy a brick.
Typically, eighth-graders go to Washington, D.C., but COVID-19 prevented it this year.
“I realized we didn't have that chance and I wanted to give eighth-graders next year the chance to do it,” Papritz said. “We’re trying to fill up the area with as many engraved bricks as possible, including community members, the school, pretty much everyone we can get involved.”
Engraved bricks can purchased for $25 via a website Papritz set up. The profits this year will go to help cover costs of the plaza, but in the future will go to the school Civics Club to fundraise for the D.C. trip.
Making this project possible involved multiple presentations, emails and levels of planning, something Papritz said has taken a lot of “energy and effort.”
He had to present the idea to the Eagle Scout Review Board for approval, as well as gain approval from the school, which has been a big supporter.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said she was proud of his contribution and efforts to make the school a better place.
“He accepts challenges and sets goals for himself, our school and community,” she said. “He is intrinsically motivated and I appreciate his ‘can do’ attitude and his willingness to think outside the box," she said.
So far, Papritz has about 130 engraved bricks for the plaza and plans to fill in the rest of space with plain bricks donated from local Home Depots, which have agreed to donate $150 worth of brick at each location he approaches.
Between now and the beginning of the school year, the school will host a celebration to unveil the plaza.
“I have this fun idea to put a tarp over it and have a little ribbon cutting with scissors revealing the plaza under the tarp, just as a fun thing to do,” Papritz said. “We’ll tell all the people who ordered bricks to come up to see what their brick looks like."
His dad, Carew Papritz, has watched and helped guide his son through the process. He said they hope to see a number of alumni come forward to buy bricks and be a part of the celebration.
“Wouldn't that be something to see dates on the bricks from the 1930s all the way up,” he said.
Carew Papritz said the most difficult part for him has been “keeping his fingers out of it” and just guiding Cutter. It was a moment of pride to see his son’s reaction after the first orders came into the newly created website.
“The orders started coming and he was like, ‘Wow, this is really cool, this is really exciting,’ people were buying into the idea,” he said. “It was one of those light bulb moments and the journey has been learning all these things, a lot of writing and talking to different professionals; it's really what an Eagle Scout project is all about.”
Moving forward, the idea is for the school to take this over as a regular fundraising opportunity and keep adding to the plaza’s engraved bricks.
Cutter Papritiz wants to see it years later and said this is the culmination of a lot of hard work.
“I’m really hoping the school takes my advice and keeps it as a yearly fundraiser,” he said. “I’m just hoping for it to be there for maybe another 30 years so I can come back and say that was because of me and I'll feel really proud.”