If you’re going gaga over gaga ball, then the Town of Sahuarita now has a place for you.
David Egbert, an eighth grader at Sahuarita Middle School, put the finishing touches on the town’s first gaga ball court on Thursday, April 28, as part of his Eagle Scout service project.
For those unfamiliar, gaga is a fast paced, high energy game that’s taken American schoolyards, summer camps and playgrounds by storm over the last decade.
The game is similar to dodgeball and is played inside a hexagonal or octagonal fenced-in area – the “gaga pit.”
The rules are fairly simple: players lob the ball underhand, trying to hit one another below the knees (or below the waist, depending on where you’re playing) to eliminate opponents from the court.
If the ball goes over the wall of the pit, or if it’s caught before bouncing, the person who launched it is out of the game. The last one standing is crowned the winner.
The game’s origin is largely a mystery, but the prevailing theory dates it back to the 1970s when the game gained popularity in Israel and made its way to the U.S. through Jewish summer camps and counselors. Translated from Hebrew, “gaga” means “touch, touch.”
About two summers ago, Egbert himself fell in love with the game at Scout camp.
“I always wanted to play it again, but I couldn’t find any place that had it,” he said.
Egbert soon decided to take matters into his own hands. He approached the town in November with the idea to build a gaga court at Sahuarita's North Santa Cruz Park, a place he said was ideal for the game that’s easy to learn and open to all.
“The soccer and baseball fields (at North Santa Cruz Park) bring lots of families to the park, so while their siblings play their sports games, they can meet other kids and have fun,” Egbert said.
“It is a great game for all ages and anyone walking by can join in, especially since the games start over frequently."
Egbert hopes this project will bring more community members together outdoors, and will encourage the town to build more gaga pits at other playgrounds in the future.
And, if you’re looking to tackle your own community project sometime soon, Egbert offers this advice: “Never give up, stay motivated, push on through. You can do great things.”
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone